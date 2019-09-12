ANGI Homeservices Promotes Michael Wanderer to Chief People Officer

Seasoned Leader Joins World-Class Executive Team, Bringing Nearly 20 Years of Talent Strategy and People Operations Experience

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) announced the promotion of Michael Wanderer to Chief People Officer, effective immediately. Previously SVP of People at Handy Technologies, which was acquired by ANGI Homeservices in October of 2018, Mr. Wanderer will now oversee global human resources, talent strategy and recruitment, retention and development at ANGI Homeservices, which includes leading brands HomeAdvisor and Angie’s List in addition to Handy. Mr. Wanderer will report to ANGI Homeservices CEO Brandon Ridenour and follows the recent C-level appointments of Oisin Hanrahan to Chief Product Officer; Shannon Shaw to Chief Legal Officer and Jamie Cohen to Chief Financial Officer as ANGI Homeservices continues to build its world-class leadership team.



“We are a global company leading the charge in an exciting and rapidly changing category – we need a leader like Michael to shape our people and talent strategy while also helping to drive a culture of innovation,” said Brandon Ridenour, CEO of ANGI Homeservices. “At ANGI Homeservices our most important differentiator is our people and this is an investment we are making in our people. I’m thrilled Michael is joining our winning team as we continue to work to make home care effortless for everyone.”

Mr. Wanderer brings a long and established career in human resources with diverse experiences, from leading people operations at large, well-established companies like Jefferies and Citigroup to scaling effective teams at younger start-ups like Handy. With Handy, he successfully introduced development frameworks, built an exceptional employee experience and is a major champion for the Handy culture.

“ANGI Homeservices’ mission is to fundamentally change and improve how everyone cares for their homes. I love that I have the opportunity to apply my years of experience in people operations, career development and culture to foster the world-class teams that will make that happen,” said Mr. Wanderer. “ANGI Homeservices already has a reputation as a top employer – I’m excited to build on this strength to define our next chapter of growth.”

About Michael Wanderer

As Chief People Officer of ANGI Homeservices, Michael Wanderer is building the teams and talent that will change the way that home services are bought, sold and found. In this role, Mr. Wanderer leads human resources and talent acquisition for ANGI Homeservices' U.S. and international brands, including HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, Handy, and Fixd Repair, leaders in the $400 billion home services market.

Mr. Wanderer is an experienced human resources and people-focused leader with nearly 20 years of experience in a variety of roles. He joined ANGI Homeservices in October of 2018, when Handy was acquired by the company. Mr. Wanderer previously served as SVP of People at Handy.

Prior to his role at Handy, Mr. Wanderer was the Global Co-Head of HR at Jefferies. Prior to his time at Jefferies, Mr. Wanderer served as the Chief Administration Officer for NYSE Technologies and the Chief Human Resources Officer for NYFIX, Inc. Mr. Wanderer started his seasoned career at Citigroup, where he assumed a number of HR roles working & living in Tokyo, Japan, Frankfurt, Germany, and lastly New York, NY as a Vice President of Human Resources.

Mr. Wanderer received a Masters of Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University and a BA in Philosophy and Psychology from SUNY Geneseo.

About ANGI Homeservices Inc.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) turns home improvement jobs imagined into jobs well-done. People throughout North America and Europe rely on us to book quality home service pros across 500 different categories, from repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. Over 250,000 service professionals find work through ANGI Homeservices and consumers turn to at least one of our brands to find a pro for more than 20 million projects each year. We’ve established category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor ®, Angie’s List ®, Handy and Fixd Repair – as well as international brands such as HomeStars , MyHammer , MyBuilder , Instapro , Travaux and Werkspot . Our marketplaces have enabled more than 150 million consumer-to-pro connections, meaningfully redefining how easily and effectively home pros are discovered and hired. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at www.angihomeservices.com .

