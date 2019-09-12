Survey.com Announces New Accelerator Service, Expands Offerings to Become One-Stop Shop for Growing Brands via Retail

New service adds HQ-focused offerings to existing store-level selling, merchandising, demos, and analytics services to ensure clear alignment across retail partners

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and BALTIMORE, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at the Natural Products East Expo, Survey.com , a leading full service retail solution provider for brands, announced the launch of a new service designed to help emerging brands gain distribution by expanding relationships with retailers and distributors. The Accelerator Team by Survey expands upon the company’s existing offerings of targeted in-store execution, activations, and retail analytics.



The new Accelerator service will help brands expand distribution across multiple retail channels, including natural channels, convenience stores, independent grocers and UDS (up and down street) retailers. The Accelerator team will provide headquarter-to-retail management services, serving as a one-stop solution to growing brands at retail with:

Selling to both store level and HQ buyers

Merchandising

Brand ambassadors and product demonstrations

Data, analytics, and reporting

This combination of offerings ensures clear alignment between retail and brand partners. Survey.com has launched the service in Southern California, a key point-of-entry market for emerging brands, and a hub for retailers. With five tiers of pricing, plans can be tailored to meet the needs of growing brands.

“We now offer brands a comprehensive approach to growing their retail presence,” said Panos Bethanis, CEO of Survey.com. “We work with customers at any point in their life cycle, from emerging brand at pre-launch to mature company with multiple product lines. Our team helps brands make connections with buyers at retail headquarters, manage sell-in at the individual store level, ensure there is clear alignment across each of the retail partners, and increase velocity on all fronts.”

The Accelerator Team is comprised of proven industry experts within the food and beverage industry. Leading the new service is Survey.com CFO Jason Baldachino. “Survey.com has the technology and 600,000 field reps to achieve each brand’s in-store goals,” said Baldachino. “With the addition of the Accelerator Team, we become the one-stop shop and strategic partner for brands that want to grow in brick-and-mortar. We become a true extension of a brand’s sales team.”

Megan Smith joins the firm as a key account manager and will be the primary client contact for the Accelerator Team. Smith brings extensive experience and networks from the beverages, pet products, health foods, and tech industries, previously working at Health-Ade Kombucha, Castor & Pollux Natural PetWorks, and Nutiva, among others.

For more information about the Accelerator Team by Survey, visit: retail.survey.com/AcceleratorTeam

About Survey.com

Survey.com is creating retail solutions for today, delivering the workforce, retail visibility, and flexible growth solutions for brands. The company combines mobile technology, industry knowledge, and a nationwide team of 600,000 field reps to deliver go-to-market acceleration, in-store execution, brand representation, and data and analytics.

The company handles a broad range of in-store needs for leading and emerging brands including Bantam Bagels, Califia, Chosen Foods, DNX Bar, Go Macro, Kevita, Koia, Flying Embers, MobilEssentials, PepsiCo, RXBar and Soylent. Brands trust Survey.com to bring new products to market, expand their product lineup, and manage the complexity of multiple retailers nationwide. Our services include retail execution, brand representation and activation, data and analytics, and headquarter-to-retail management.

Learn more at Survey.com , Twitter , and LinkedIn .









Media Contact: Crystal Woody Carlton PR & Marketing crystal@carltonprmarketing.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.