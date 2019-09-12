Verizon continues to win, tops SMB categories in 2019 J.D. Power Study

Verizon ranks highest for customer satisfaction with small/medium business and very small business among wireline service providers according to J.D. Power. It’s the third year in a row for small/medium business.

Verizon continues to be recognized for its industry-leading network by numerous independent third parties, as the company drives digital transformation for customers in businesses, government, and in our communities

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third year in a row, Verizon ranked highest for Small/Medium Business (20-499 employees) among business wireline service providers, according to the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Business Wireline Satisfaction Study. Verizon also ranked highest for Very Small Business (1-19 employees).

“Helping our business customers better serve their end customer is our number one priority,” said TJ Fox, SVP and president of Verizon Business Markets. “We pride ourselves on delivering first-rate network and customer experiences that help small-to-medium sized businesses thrive, and we will continue to invest in making those experiences best-in-class.”

The J.D. Power recognition comes on the heels of several recent network award wins for Verizon across numerous independent testing companies. There is one constant to achieving these results: the performance of Verizon networks consistently wins. This leading network performance is helping enable the digital transformation for its customers in businesses, government, and in our communities. Here are some details on our wireless network wins:

P3, in its 2019 Mobile Benchmark USA report , awarded Verizon top marks for the fourth straight year, ranking first in overall performance, and in 4G, data, and voice coverage. Its “Crowdsourced Quality” score of 933 out of 1,000 was the highest score any U.S. wireless network provider has been awarded in the 10 years P3 has done network data testing in the U.S.*

RootMetrics reported last month in their first half 2019 results that Verizon won their overall network performance and reliability awards for a record 12th consecutive time, going undefeated in all six categories tested, while also being unbeaten in 120 of 125 markets, or 96%. Verizon won 2x more awards than our nearest competitor at the state level, and 7x more than the third ranked carrier, while taking home the most awards at the metro level of any wireless provider since testing by RootMetrics began. So clearly, the gap between our network performance and the other national wireless providers continues to grow.**

In the J.D. Power Wireless Network Quality Performance Study – Volume 2 announced last month, which uses customer surveys to measure network performance and determine the Best Network Quality, Verizon ranked best Wireless Network Quality in the Nation and received more awards for network quality than any other provider for the 23rd time in a row—that's a decade+ of being #1.***

Tutela, which uses crowdsourced measurements from apps for their studies, found that Verizon had the best consistent quality score in the US. ****

Opensignal, the global standard for measuring real-world mobile network experience, named Verizon #1 in Video Experience and 4G Availability, and second in both Download Speed Experience and Upload Speed Experience in its July 2019 USA Mobile Network Experience Report. *****

– Under the report's Key Findings: “Verizon users see big improvements in Video Experience”… “Verizon’s dominance in this metric was nowhere more apparent than in big cities, where it won or tied for every single one of our regional Video Experience awards.”

Nielsen, which uses national test data to measure video streaming performance, shows Verizon's network delivered the best video streaming experience.******

Ookla uses crowdsourced speed test data, and found Verizon provided the most consistent experience, had the highest percentage of time spent on 4G and the lowest percentage with no coverage.*******

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America’s most awarded wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

*P3, which uses crowdsourced data for their analysis across three disciplines – Coverage, Data Speed and Service Availability – named Verizon best for 4G coverage, voice coverage, data coverage and download user speeds, according to the P3 Mobile Benchmark USA January 2019 Report

**Rankings based on the RootMetrics US National, State, and Metro RootScore Reports: 1H 2019. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on 4 national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.rootmetrics.com for more details.

***J.D. Power 2019 Wireless Network Quality Performance Study℠, Volume 2. Customers rated Verizon #1 in every single category, including calls, messages, and data connection experiences

****Tutela Mobile Experience Report for the USA, based on crowdsourced data collected in March 2019

*****Opensignal Awards – USA: Mobile Network Experience Report July 2019, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period March 16 – June 13, 2019 © 2019 Opensignal Inc.

******Based on Verizon interpretation of 1H 2019 Nielsen Video Test data collected nationally between January 1 – June 30, 2019

*******Ookla 2019 Speedtest U.S. Mobile Performance Report based on more than 11.5 million consumer-initiated network tests on Speedtest apps in the first half of 2019

