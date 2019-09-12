Survey.com Launches Speed-to-Market, New Support Program for Startups

Two emerging food, beverage, or CPG brands will be awarded $10,000 of retail activation services to help accelerate retail growth

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and BALTIMORE, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Survey.com , a leading full service retail solution provider for brands, has announced the launch of Speed-to-Market, a new support program for startups. Through Speed-to-Market, two emerging food, beverage, or CPG brands will be awarded $10,000 to use on their choice of Survey.com brand activation (merchandising, brand ambassadors, demos) and retail activation (product sell-in) services to accelerate their growth at retail. The two winning startups will also have access to Survey.com’s team of industry experts and extended network to help them achieve significant growth.



Speed-to-Market was created by Survey.com to provide emerging brands with resources to expand retail distribution and reach new shoppers. Market validation and shopper feedback are used by large brands to adjust products and go-to-market strategies, but brands in startup mode may not have the in-house infrastructure, data, and network to obtain this information effectively on their own.

“Emerging brands often lack key resources to support rapid in-store growth,” said Panos Bethanis, CEO of Survey.com. “By launching Speed-to-Market, we give founders the resources and data to grow in brick-and-mortar, make decisions on product mix and packaging, and prepare for meetings with new retailers. We have also seen startups use the data as part of raising funding, applying to accelerators and in acquisition discussions. We offer the tools they need to accelerate growth.”

The application focuses on the impact of retail activation for a brand: choice of retail channels, fit of shopper profiles, and readiness for the race to the shelf. Applications will be accepted through October 15, 2019 at retail.survey.com/SpeedToMarket, with awards being granted to two brands benefiting from retail support at this stage of their company. Bethanis, Lauren Abda, founder of Branchfood, the premier food innovation and entrepreneurship hub, and Eric Johnson, co-founder of Foodboro, an online resource hub for food and beverage startups and entrepreneurs, will serve as judges. Winners will be announced at the end of October 2019.

“Survey.com combines mobile technology, industry knowledge, and a nationwide team of field reps to deliver targeted in-store execution, activations, and retail analytics,” added Bethanis. “We have completed more than 1.25 million store visits for clients large and small, including high-growth small startups. Our Speed-to-Market program helps emerging food brands access the same tools.”



About Survey.com

Survey.com is creating retail solutions for today, delivering the workforce, retail visibility, and flexible growth solutions for brands. The company combines mobile technology, industry knowledge, and a nationwide team of 600,000 field reps to deliver go-to-market acceleration, in-store execution, brand representation, and data and analytics.

The company handles a broad range of in-store needs for leading and emerging brands including Bantam Bagels, Califia, Chosen Foods, DNX Bar, Go Macro, Kevita, Koia, Flying Embers, MobilEssentials, PepsiCo, RXBar and Soylent. Brands trust Survey.com to bring new products to market, expand their product lineup, and manage the complexity of multiple retailers nationwide. Our services include retail execution, brand representation and activation, data and analytics, and headquarter-to-retail management.

Learn more at Survey.com , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

