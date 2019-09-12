P.F. Chang’s Gets More Efficient with Marketing

New rewards program platform enables popular brand to strategically drive visits.

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform , today announced that P.F. Chang’s has migrated its rewards program to the Paytronix Platform and launched a new mobile app custom-built by Paytronix. In making the switch, P.F. Chang’s is able to get to know both its guests and their behavior to achieve a true one-to-one marketing strategy.



First launched in July 2015, P.F. Chang’s Rewards® is available to customers at the brand’s 214 U.S. restaurants. The program has approximately four million members.

Today, P.F. Chang’s operates both an email club and a loyalty club. The savvy group has found that each offer dollar invested in its loyalty program has an 8-10% greater impact on sales when compared to the same offer investment in its email program.

“P.F. Chang’s moved its loyalty program to Paytronix so that we could be more strategic,” said Alexis Flores, manager of CRM and loyalty at P.F. Chang’s. “Leveraging the Paytronix Data Insights program, P.F. Chang’s is able to get deeper into its relationship with its guests so that we can think about our loyalty program and business as a whole.”

“One of the premiere restaurant brands, P.F. Chang’s is a prime candidate for Paytronix Data Insights,” said Michelle Tempesta, head of marketing, Paytronix Systems, Inc. “Paytronix is helping them dig deep into their rich trove of customer data, mine it, and then use that information to strategically lift overall visits.”

The new custom-built P.F. Chang’s mobile app combines both loyalty and online ordering for a seamless guest experience. Guests can use the app to order delivery or pickup, make an in-app payment, join the rewards program, redeem offers and rewards with in-app orders, view their rewards account, save and reorder favorite items, make a reservation, and purchase gift cards.

The P.F. Chang’s mobile app is available for download at:

The App Store : https://apps.apple.com/us/app/p-f-changs/id1474244475?ls=1

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pfchangs.order&hl=en_US

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores . Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 400 brands across nearly 30,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 285 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix generates Big Data consumer insights that motivate increased visits and spend. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com .

About P.F. Chang’s

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang’s is the first multi-unit restaurant concept in the U.S. to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. Since inception, P.F. Chang’s chefs have been hand-rolling dim sum, hand chopping and slicing all vegetables and meats, scratch cooking every sauce and wok-cooking each dish, every day in every restaurant. Today, P.F. Chang’s has more than 18,000 employees and 300 restaurants, including three airport locations, in 25 countries and territories. For more P.F. Chang’s news, promotions and store openings, or to make reservations, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter @PFChangs and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Michelle Tempesta

Paytronix Systems, Inc.

mtempesta@paytronix.com

617-871-2330



