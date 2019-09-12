Brain & Behavior Research Foundation Names Six New Members to Scientific Council

Council Reviews Grant Applications for the Nation’s Top Non-Governmental Funder of Mental Health Research Grants, More than $408 Million Awarded Since 1987

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation has named six new members to its Scientific Council, now comprised of 184 leading scientists from across disciplines in brain and behavior research. Members of the Foundation’s voluntary Scientific Council review grant applications and award grants to support scientists conducting innovative, cutting-edge research focused on improving care for those living with mental illness, as well as seeking preventive and diagnostic tools for the future.

Herbert Pardes, M.D., founder and current President of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation Scientific Council and Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, says, “Over the last 32 years, the Foundation has awarded more than $408 million to fund almost 4,900 leading scientists around the world, which has led to more than $4 billion in additional funding.” He added, “We are seeing significant advances in psychiatric research on multiple fronts. We are pleased that these six leading experts are joining our Council as we keep the momentum going by continuing to select the best ideas in brain research to receive our BBRF grants.”

The Foundation’s Scientific Council includes one Nobel Prizewinner; three former directors and the current director of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH); four recipients of the National Medal of Science; 13 members of the National Academy of Sciences; 29 chairs of psychiatry and neuroscience departments at leading medical institutions, and 53 members of the National Academy of Medicine.

Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO, of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, says, “Mental illness impacts one in five people in the United States and all too often has a devastating impact on individuals, families and the larger society. Thanks to our generous donors and dedicated Scientific Council members, we are awarding grants to support scientists conducting game-changing research to detect, treat, prevent, and ultimately cure psychiatric illness.”

The new members of the Scientific Council are:

Kristen Brennand, Ph.D., Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Lisa B. Dixon, M.D., MPH, New York State Psychiatric Institute, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons

Robert L. Findling, M.D., MBA, Johns Hopkins Medicine

Yasmin L. Hurd, Ph.D., Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Lisa M. Monteggia, Ph.D., Vanderbilt University School of Medicine

Carlos A. Zarate, Jr., M.D., National Institute of Mental Health

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards grants in four key areas: basic research to understand what happens in the brain to cause mental illness; new technologies to advance or create new ways of studying or understanding the brain, next generation therapies to reduce symptoms of mental illness and ultimately cure and prevent brain and behavior disorders, and diagnostic tools/early intervention.

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $408 million to fund more than 4,900 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in our research grants. Our operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants.

For more information: The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

Myrna Manners Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (718) 986-7255 mmanners@mannersdotson.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.