Voleo Expands Offerings and Announces Feature Updates

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voleo Trading Systems Inc. (TRAD: TSX-V) (“Voleo”, the “Company”), is pleased to announce feature updates for its flagship trading platform including an expansion of available securities, which now include penny stocks. Effective immediately, Voleo users in the United States are able to trade a broader universe of stocks and ETFs.



The decision to expand the universe of available securities to include penny stocks, defined by the SEC as securities priced at under $5 per share, comes as a direct result of user requests. CEO Thomas Beattie observed, “Voleo clubs have demonstrated a pattern of investing responsibly, leveraging their combined wisdom through our proprietary voting mechanism and building diversified portfolios. As part of promoting education among self-directed investors, we are committed to providing users with access to a wider range of securities. The combination of feedback and high engagement by app users allows us to continually make improvements to enhance their investing experience.”

Additional updates encourage new users to easily form watchlists and participate in the community. Voleo has also redesigned its stock research screen and deployed a documents interface that will enhance user experience.

“Voleo is rolling out new features that expand its business and revenue potential,” says Mark Morabito, Executive Chairman. “Penny stocks are an exciting part of the market. With more on the roadmap for 2019 and 2020, we aim to deliver incremental improvements on every release to attract the next generation of investors.”

About Voleo Trading Systems Inc.

Voleo is a mobile fintech company that is transforming the retail investing space through its powerful, collaborative investing platform. Voleo's equity trading platform operates on native iOS and Android devices, as well as a companion web application. Voleo has increased retail investor participation in the stock market by breaking down barriers to entry, facilitating trust and improving financial literacy. The product is being white-labeled by financial institutions around the world as an innovative product to engage, retain and acquire retail customers.

About Voleo USA, Inc.

Voleo USA, Inc is a member of Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) . Security products are not FDIC insured, not bank guaranteed, and will fluctuate in value. We do not solicit, recommend, or offer investment advice. Check the background of Voleo USA, Inc. on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

Voleo is part of the King & Bay group of companies. King & Bay is a merchant bank that specializes in identifying, funding, developing and supporting growth opportunities in the technology, resource, aviation, and sectors.

