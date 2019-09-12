FashionGo to Exhibit at FAME Debuting West Coast Brands to the East Coast

E-commerce Wholesale Fashion Marketplace to Exhibit at FAME Showcasing 6 of the Hottest West Coast Brands in One Unique Space

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FashionGo, the leading business-to-business e-commerce marketplace for wholesale fashion, announces its first exhibition at FAME trade show in New York this September. FAME is a fun, fresh, and trend-driven one-stop retailers shopping destination for ready to wear and trend-driven women’s fashion. FashionGo (booth #5065) will bring some of the hottest west coast apparel and shoe brand to FAME available to shop in one booth. For the first time, east coast buyers attending FAME will have an opportunity to engage face to face with FashionGo’s hottest west coast brands.

FashionGo’s exhibition at FAME allows the business-to-business e-commerce marketplace to strengthen and expand meaningful relationships between vendors and buyers across coast to coast. At FAME, FashionGo’s booth will host sought out apparel vendors and a shoe vendor in one space such as Active Basic, Just USA, Listicle, Main Strip, Sophie Marie, and CCOCCI. To celebrate the first exhibition at FAME, brands part of FashionGo’s booth (#5065) will be offering special in-booth discounts.

FashionGo’s unique booth at FAME mimics the experience of the flexibility and convenience of FashionGo in an offline environment allowing buyers to browse and shop with multiple vendors in one space and purchase through one easy check out system.

FashionGo has been a proponent of encouraging business growth through synergizing online relationships with offline engagements. In fact, as part of an ongoing partnership with WWDMAGIC, a subsidiary of Informa, FashionGo has continuously exhibited in the WWDMAGIC trade show in Las Vegas under the on:line banner for the last two years. FashionGo is the first business-to-business e-commerce marketplace to exhibit at WWDMAGIC and is the exclusive online business-to-business site to enter into a strategic partnership with WWDMAGIC.

About FashionGo

FashionGo is the leading B2B wholesale e-commerce marketplace that enables the fashion industry to connect and discover new opportunities. Established 2002 in the heart of the Los Angeles Fashion District, FashionGo supports the global wholesale industry to buy and sell the latest trends in fashion & lifestyle on a one-stop platform. With 1,000 wholesalers and 300,000 buyers, FashionGo provides powerful tools, best in class service, and insightful data. Driven by technology, FashionGo is how buyers and sellers of all stages shop smarter, sell more, and grow faster. FashionGo is a part of NHN Global.

