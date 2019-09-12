Selligent Marketing Cloud Powers Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants Digital Campaign Resulting in 19x Bookings

Hospitality Brand Re-Activates One-Third of Members by Incentivizing Activity and Delivering Personalized Experiences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global B2C marketing automation company, Selligent Marketing Cloud , today shared the extraordinary results from a loyalty campaign by boutique hotel brand Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants . The data-driven, customer re-engagement program drove bookings by 19X, reactivated more than a third of the hotel's inactive members segment, and proved to be the most successful digital campaign in Kimpton's history.



Kimpton hotels offer an exclusive and highly popular annual sale to IHG Rewards Club members, which includes unique perks such as early access to discounted rates, spa credits, and Raid the Bar™ credits. The annual promotion has cultivated a devoted following for years. However, Kimpton needed a powerful marketing automation system that could proactively re-engage lapsed members, increase customer satisfaction, show how close customers were to the next loyalty tier and drive repeat bookings on their website. Using Selligent Marketing Cloud, the boutique hotel brand adopted a data-driven approach to achieve key business goals, driving engagement and building excitement with hyper-targeted teaser offers ahead of the all-member sale.

“Kimpton’s loyalty marketing campaigns have always been successful, but we realized that we weren’t taking advantage of the new advances in marketing technology for initiatives like targeted segmentation and real-time dynamic personalization,” said Alison Reimers, director of marketing, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. “With Selligent Marketing Cloud, we were able to set up and execute a scalable win-back campaign for our most loyal customers and potential lapsed members alike, ultimately achieving a 17 percent higher result than any campaign in our brand’s history.”

Kimpton’s loyalty reactivation campaign drove quality results and reinforced the company’s commitment to delivering highly personal experiences. By drawing from vast amounts of customer data, Kimpton thoughtfully segmented their audience into three target groups for the win-back campaign. Each customer segment received targeted outreach and member-exclusive offers, which resulted in more than 41 percent of members upgrading tier levels. The annual campaign also resulted in:

17 percent higher revenue than any campaign in brand history

19x more bookings from targeted customer segments

34 percent re-engagement success rate with inactive members

“Kimpton has long been hailed for its innovative and personalized approach towards both marketing and hospitality. This campaign is an extension of the level of effort they put into understanding what is truly important to customers and delivering on their brand promise,” said John Hernandez, CEO of Selligent Marketing Cloud. “By leveraging the power of data and combining it with action and the right customer incentives, they cemented both brand value and incredible business impact.”

About Selligent Marketing Cloud

Selligent Marketing Cloud is a sophisticated B2C marketing platform that empowers ambitious relationship marketers to maximize every moment they engage with consumers. With native AI capabilities, a robust data layer, and a powerful omnichannel execution engine, Selligent Marketing Cloud enables marketers to easily target, trigger, and deliver highly personalized messaging across all critical channels.

More than 700 global brands in retail, travel, automotive, publishing, and financial services trust Selligent Marketing Cloud to help deliver their marketing programs. With 10 offices across the United States and Europe and more than 50 partners, Selligent serves over 30 countries with local, personalized service.

Learn more at www.selligent.com

About Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants:

San Francisco-based Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants is the original boutique hotel company, which pioneered the concept of unique, distinctive, design-forward hotels in the United States in 1981. Anchored in one-of-a-kind experiences, Kimpton now operates more than 60 hotels and 80 restaurants, bars and lounges across urban locations, resort destinations and up-and-coming markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, Caribbean and Greater China. Kimpton spaces and experiences center on its guests, offering inspiring design that evokes curiosity to forward-thinking flavors that feed the soul. Every detail is thoughtfully curated and artfully delivered, so that guest experiences remain meaningful, unscripted and ridiculously personal.

Kimpton’s employees, empowered to provide heartfelt service and experiences, have built a highly regarded workplace culture that appears consistently on FORTUNE magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” list. As a result, Kimpton has been awarded, “Highest in Guest Satisfaction Among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains” by J.D. Power three times.

In January 2015, Kimpton became part of the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) family of hotel brands. For more information, visit www.KimptonHotels.com .

