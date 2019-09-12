PanTerra Adds Another Cloud CRM to Out-of-the-Box Streams Integration

PanTerra adds Zendesk to Streams Integration Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PanTerra Networks , a leading provider of unified cloud services for mid-market enterprises, today announced expanded out-of-the-box integration with customer service and engagement platform, Zendesk. Zendesk integration includes seamless click-to-dial from within Zendesk, instant in-coming call matching to existing client records, and support ticket creation on both in-coming and out-going calls from within the Zendesk interface. The application is currently available in the Zendesk Marketplace. With our recent releases of other out-of-the-box cloud CRM integrations and expanded APIs, the Streams connection to and integration with existing IT applications and infrastructures has become even more comprehensive.



Arthur Chang, PanTerra President and CEO, said, “With our recent integrations of Zendesk, ZOHO, and Streams’ customer application builder environment, AppDesigner, we’re addressing our clients’ requests for enterprise integration and connectivity. In addition to Zendesk, our roadmap has several upcoming planned integrations, which will include both out-of-the-box integration as well as expansion of our APIs for custom integration.”

Streams is Built for the Enterprise

Streams incorporates several key features designed to address Enterprise-level communications, collaboration and content sharing. Streams APIs provides a standards-based highly secure programmatic interface to Streams services and content. Streams’ AppDesigner provides a programmable application design platform to easily create custom communications applications such as a billing IVR systems. AppDesigner securely connects to existing CRMs and databases. Streams also includes out-of-the-box plug-in integration with popular CRMs such as Zendesk, Salesforce, Oracle, Desk, ZOHO, and Freshdesk, as well as other communications applications such as Office365, Gmail, Outlook and Active Directory. Streams also supports Single Sign On (SSO) providers such as Octa and OneLogin. Streams maintains full multi-factor authentication and end-to-end HIPAA compliance on all services, providing the highest level of security for your enterprise. Finally, Streams’ optional WAN connectivity solutions include SD-WAN and MPLS options for enterprises demanding the highest levels of reliability, scalability and security.

About PanTerra

PanTerra is a business-class Unified Cloud Service Provider, seamlessly delivering unified communications, team messaging, call center, file sync & share and business analytics through Streams , its secure, unified cloud solution. By offering a fully customizable, all-in-one, HIPAA/HITECH secure, multi-service cloud solution, PanTerra can significantly reduce costs, simplify IT administration, increase security and improve employee productivity. Streams can be configured and deployed within hours, virtually anywhere in the world and with 24/7/365 support, you can have peace of mind that PanTerra will be with you every step of the way. Let Streams and PanTerra bring out the best in your enterprise.

PanTerra offers a full end-to-end solution including the Streams cloud service, WAN connectivity and on-premises hardware, which includes IP phones, QoS routers and switches. PanTerra supports a wide range of WAN connectivity solutions from SD-WAN and MPLS to open Internet. On-premises hardware can be purchased or optionally rented through a unique Hardware as a Service (HaaS) option, which can eliminate expensive up-front capex costs and allows for the hardware to be optionally upgraded annually.

PanTerra is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. For more information, please visit www.panterranetworks.com or call +1 800.805.0558 or email us at info@panterranetworks.com .

PanTerra Networks Media Contact

David Immethun

Sr. Director of Marketing

408.457.8941

dimmethun@panterranetworks.com



