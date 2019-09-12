HIMSS CTIO Steve Wretling to Deliver Opening Keynote at Health 2.0 13th Annual Conference

Wretling to Inspire Healthcare Leaders to Focus on the “Why” Behind Innovation

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Wretling, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer (CTIO) for the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society ( HIMSS ) will open Health 2.0’s flagship event with a call to action for healthcare innovators. Wretling will address the industry’s top startup leaders, clinicians, academics, and technology experts and share insights from his own journey as an innovator.



WHO: Steve Wretling, HIMSS CTIO Wretling is responsible for the acceleration of health innovation and leads Health 2.0 and Personal Connected Health Alliance, HIMSS Innovation companies. An industry veteran, Wretling brings a unique breadth and depth of expertise to improve the quality, safety and efficiency of healthcare. WHAT: “The Power of ‘Why’ to Transform Health” The opening keynote will encourage healthcare disruptors to focus not just on the “what” or “how” of tomorrow’s solutions – but the “why” behind the innovation. Health 2.0’s annual conference brings together early-stage technologies, highly-vetted startups, top investors, policy-focused dialogues and provider perspectives to promote and catalyze the next frontier of health technology. WHEN: Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 8 a.m. PT WHERE: Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA

Those interested in attending Health 2.0 can register here . Press interested in receiving credentials or in speaking with Wretling must contact Karen Groppe, senior director of strategic communications, at kgroppe@himss.org . Additional program information can be found here .



About HIMSS:

As a mission driven non-profit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and analytics to advise global leaders, stakeholders and influencers on best practices in health information and technology. Through our innovation companies, HIMSS delivers key insights, education and engaging events to healthcare providers, governments and market suppliers, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision.

As an association, HIMSS encompasses more than 80,000 individual members and 650 corporate members. We partner with hundreds of providers, academic institutions and health services organizations on strategic initiatives that leverage innovative information and technology. Together, we work to improve health, access and the quality and cost-effectiveness of healthcare.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, HIMSS serves the global health information and technology communities with focused operations across North America, Europe, United Kingdom, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

About Health 2.0:

Health 2.0 promotes, showcases and catalyzes new technologies in healthcare. Through a worldwide series of conferences, Health 2.0 brings together the best minds, resources and technologies for compelling panels, discussions and live product demonstrations.

Health 2.0’s annual flagship event is held each fall in Silicon Valley. In addition, Health 2.0 and HIMSS co-host Dev4Health, an event for developers in health, and multiple international conferences including HIMSS and Health 2.0 Europe and Health 2.0 Japan. Health 2.0 also co-hosts live events that bring together start-ups, investors and customers, VentureConnect, an investor-focused pitch competition and MarketConnect Live, a curated forum connecting buyers and sellers of health technologies.



