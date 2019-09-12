Nemaura Medical to Hold a Symposia at EASD in Barcelona on Thursday September 19, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Loughborough, England , Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loughborough, England – September 12, 2019 – Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) (“Nemaura”), a medical technology company focused on the commercialization of SugarBEAT® as a non-invasive, affordable and flexible Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) for use by diabetics and pre-diabetics, today announced that Dr. Faz Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fred Schaebsdau, VP Strategic Alliances, and Dr Iain Cranson, a diabetes specialist based in the UK, will be presenting at the 55th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 18:45 - 20:15 Central European Time at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via (Maimonides Hall) in Barcelona, Spain. The evening symposia will focus on the historic development of SugarBEAT®, its application to all categories of diabetics and diabetes management, clinical data and recent user experiences. The presentation is titled: “SugarBEAT® Non-Invasive CGM User Study Results: Diagnostic and Monitoring Applications Across Different Patient Types and Clinical Settings.”

Dr. Faz Chowdhury, CEO of Nemaura commented, "We are very pleased to be holding this symposia at this premier industry conference. We will be reporting study results from our first users, as well as sharing prior clinical data and user experiences. We also plan to discuss our commercial launch plans, including product availability in different territories. We look forward to highlighting how SugarBEAT® differs from current invasive CGM technologies and the potential to expand the addressable market to include Type 2 diabetics and pre-diabetics.”

The EASD Annual Meeting is Europe’s largest and most prominent meeting on diabetes. The 55th Annual Meeting will be held September 16-20, 2019 at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via, Spain. The scientific program offers researchers and healthcare professionals the opportunity to share ideas and learn about cutting-edge research and technology, groundbreaking studies and the significant advances in diabetes research, treatment and care. Additional information is available at: https://www.easd-industry.com

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.:

Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD), is a medical technology company commercializing SugarBEAT® as a non-invasive, affordable and flexible Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) designed to help people with diabetes and pre-diabetics better manage their glucose levels by spending more time in range. Insulin users can adjunctively use SugarBEAT® when calibrated by a finger stick reading. SugarBEAT® consists of a daily, disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a small form factor rechargeable transmitter, connected via Bluetooth to a specially designed mobile application, which displays glucose readings at five-minute intervals throughout the day.

For more information visit:

www.NemauraMedical.com

www.SugarBEAT.com

