ELFSACK “Makes a Scene” at New York Fashion Week as a Chinese Brand in Western Style

ELFSACK, a Chinese clothing brand, made its debut at the New York Fashion Week at 3:00 p.m. US time on September 7, 2019.

NANJING, JIANGSU, CHINA, September 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With its distinctive and highly recognizable presentation of the domestic fashion, it became an eye-catcher highly praised by the audience and the media.

Founded in 2006, ELFSACK is well known for apparel products with scintillating colors and patterns. Apart from its proprietary B2C and foreign trade B2C, stores in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities as well as many domestic E-commerce platforms have become its marketing channels.

Ever since it got involved in cross-border E-commerce in 2014, the brand has registered trademarks in more than 30 countries around the world as a solid foundation for its international development.

The New Domestic Fashion Featured by "Innovation Based on Tradition"

Inspired by 12 zodiac animals in the oriental culture, ELFSACK, themed by "Innovation Based on Tradition", presented its creative series, such as "Mahjong Sheep", "Zodiac Tiger", "Meiling Mouse", "Crop Growth", "Old Stuff" and "Flying Tiger". They collided with court patterns in the western religious culture, such as famous mythical oil paintings and court totem scenarios. Chinese domestic fashion elements and western Gothic costume details were combined to put on a "stage show" of the combination of Chinese design with the Western one.

Texture and comfort were the focus to select fabrics for these products. Vintage jacquard, lustrous silk, mellifluous mesh and chiffon, combined with the lively printing, made them look ceremonial and practical. This coincided with New York Fashion Week's philosophy of "focus on natural style and create a digestible and seemingly effortless fashion with American professionalism" combining artistic aesthetics with customers’ wearing experience.

The matching of Chinese robes with bell-bottom trousers, the collision between mesh and jeans, the echo between metal and satin, delicate and charming colors, traditional but fashionable buckles. Such a bold and romantic interpretation of fashion made every detail on the show brimming with ELFSACK's DNA.

The "Meiling Mouse" series, among others, was particularly conspicuous. This series was reportedly a joint version of the works exhibited by Nanjing Museum. The works of national artists were vividly presented on clothing through secondary design, making the domestic fashion more interesting.

Through creativity, Chinese and western elements were inherited and innovated, wherein nature, art and humanity collided with each other, paying tribute to both the domestic fashion and the world culture.

"New Self" in Design Attitude

ELFSACK believes that "clothing is entertainment, culture or attitude but not any follower." Therefore, brand design does not hew to the line. It is like a Pandora's box full of surprises. Every series carries a scintillating theme. Mountains and rivers, stars and ancient legends, all can be inspirations. With its enthusiasm, boldness, freedom, romantic vitality and unique aesthetics, a brand always makes customers feel the new self in their wearing attitude.

With the launch of the "Innovation Based on Tradition" series, ELFSACK further explained the "new self", injected its consideration about the self-iteration and globalization pattern of Chinese clothing brands, and reflected the common mind of brands and contemporary young women: Young and Dreaming. The "new self" is "good at dialogue with the past, but not superstitious about old rules, believing that self-iteration is a great ability with a lasting sense of innovation and forming one’s own attitude, belief, aesthetics and culture at the junction between majority and minority."



