Age to start complementary feeding of infants

At what age is it safe for infants to start eating pureed and finger foods in addition to breastmilk or formula? We have just completed a comprehensive evaluation of the scientific evidence on this topic, covering infant health, nutritional needs and development.

The European Commission asked us for this scientific advice to help them determine an age that can be used for the labeling of cereal-based and other processed baby food, commercially available in the EU. Our scientific opinion is available today and we have prepared a 'plain-language summary' to help non-specialists find the key information quickly. You can also read about this work in the Twitter thread below.

#ComplementaryFeeding - Curated tweets by EFSA_EU