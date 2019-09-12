Blueberries Medical Announces Internationally Renowned Medical & Scientific Committee

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blueberries Medical Corp. (CSE: BBM) (OTC: BBRRF) (FRA: 1OA) (the “Company” or "Blueberries"), a leading Latin American licensed producer of medicinal cannabis and cannabis-derived products, is pleased to announce the formation of its medical & scientific committee to support management in the development of leading-edge formulations as well as its ongoing commercial and educational initiatives. The panel will consist of internationally respected experts and researchers in pharmaceutical, chemistry, biology, engineering, biochemistry and medical fields.

Leveraging their unique and collective expertise in the healthcare industry in South and North America, the Blueberries medical & scientific committee is focused on the development of innovative formulations to treat specific pathologies, as well as safe and effective treatment regimes. The committee will also assure the quality and certifications of the Company’s medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts, oversee the development of cannabis-derived products as well as develop medical education programs for physicians prescribing cannabis-based treatment plans to patients in Latin America.

“We very are fortunate to have assembled a world-class team to comprise our medical & scientific committee. Together, their industry-leading expertise and experience will support and accelerate several key pillars of our business including product formation and commercialization as well as physician and patient education,” stated Eduardo Molinari, Chief Marketing Officer. “We look forward to collaborating with each member of the team on the many exciting initiatives currently underway including outreach to the medical community to educate professionals on the applications and benefits of medicinal cannabis. Our goal is ultimately to develop innovative and effective treatment solutions through research and product development that have the ability to positively impact patients in Latin America and globally.”

Blueberries Medical Scientific Committee

Eduardo Molinari - Chief Marketing Officer

With more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Eduardo Molinari is currently the Chief Marketing Officer for Blueberries Medical Corp. Prior to Blueberries Medical, Mr. Molinari worked for the Abbott Discover team as Cell Molecular Biologist (1995), Business Unit Manager for Argentina (1999), Global Business Development Manager for Abbott International (2002), Director for Abbott Venezuela (2004), and Country Manager for Abbott Uruguay (2007). In 2012 when Abbott spun out its pharmaceutical business to form AbbVie, Mr. Molinari was named Director for the South American region and General Manager in Argentina, and in 2014 he was relocated to Bogota, Colombia as Vice President of the Northern Latin American region for AbbVie. Before joining Abbott, he was a Research Technician for Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois, and Department Chief of Pharmacology for Laboratories Beta in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Mr. Molinari earned a Master’s in Business Administration from Charles Kellstadt Graduate School of Business at DePaul University of Chicago, and a Biochemist degree from the University of Buenos Aires.

Cristina Lucia Mora Arango Q.F. - Director of Research and Product Development

Cristina Lucia Mora Arango is a professional in Pharmaceutical Chemistry, with a Master’s in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the University of Antioquia. Mrs. Mora Arango has more than ten years of experience and training in research and development in the pharmaceutical, phytotherapeutic, cosmetic, and food industries with a specialty in natural products. She has extensive knowledge on the cannabis production process for medicinal use, development of formulations, management of research projects and implementation of the enforced regulatory framework in Colombia for this industry.

Dr. Sandra Paola Santander Ph.D.

Dr. Sandra Paola Santander is a Bacteriologist with a Ph.D. in Biological Sciences from the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana in Bogota, Colombia. Mrs. Santander is an associate researcher at Colciencias, with extensive expertise in the development of new medicines of Plant Origin (Phytomedicines). She is also a researcher in Medicinal Cannabis and is currently developing a study of the immunomodulatory activity of Medicinal Cannabis in polarized macrophages.

Fabian Salazar Ch.E. - Technical Director

Fabian Salazar graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidad Nacional de Colombia. Mr. Salazar is the Technical Director of Blueberries Medical Corp. As an engineer, he has many years of experience in the implementation of Processes for Vegetal Extraction. Mr. Salazar is also an expert in the current Cannabis Regulation in Colombia.

Dr. Andres Leonardo Vidal Huertas MD, MG - Medical Advisor

Dr. Andres Leonardo Vidal Huertas is a Medical Advisor for Blueberries Medical Corp. He is also Director of El Manantial Medical Center in Bogota, a partner of Blueberries Medical which will provide the platform, resources, patients and expertise needed to commercialize the formulations and products developed through the collaboration with The International Research Center on Cannabis and Mental Health. Dr. Vidal Huertas has a Magister degree in Pharmacology and Nutrition with a specialization in Plant Pharmacology. He has 14 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry working in medical management, product management, training management, and all the medical language training to easily reach prescribers and patients. Furthermore, Dr. Vidal Huertas has been a university professor for more than 15 years in postgraduate courses for doctors. His experience in Pharmacology, Plant Pharmacology, and Marketing have been the differential in his career.

This renowned panel will receive insights and support from the following experts and members of The International Research Center on Cannabis and Mental Health (IRCCMH), a leading organization in New York with extensive experience in cannabis research and education, pharmacology, product formulation and the efficacy of cannabis-based treatments.

Dr. Jahan Marcu Ph.D.

Dr. Jahan Marcu is co-founder and former chairman of the Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision (CANN) of the Chemical Health and Safety Division (DCHAS) of the American Chemical Society. He is also on the Board of Directors of the International Association for Cannabinoids as Medicine. Dr. Marcu has a background in analytical chemistry and molecular pharmacology. He received his Ph.D. for his contributions to characterizing the structure and function of the cannabinoid receptors. He is an author of the American Herbal Pharmacopeia's Cannabis Monograph and serves on multiple expert government and trade association committees, scientific organizations and is a court-qualified synthetic cannabinoid and cannabis expert. Dr. Marcu helped create medical cannabis educational training for clinicians and workers in the medical cannabis industry. He has been invited to speak at many international conferences and universities, including the University of Leiden, Temple University School of Medicine, Princeton Hospital, and Yale University. Dr. Marcu is also a court qualified expert witness on cannabis and synthetic cannabinoids. He is a recipient of the Billy Martin research award from the International Cannabinoid Research Society.

Dr. Jan Roberts

Dr. Jan Roberts is a clinician and an entrepreneur with extensive experience running both non-profit and for-profit healthcare organizations. Dr. Roberts teaches at NYU Silver School of Social Work and is currently working on a funded study of Mental Health Clinicians and Knowledge and Attitudes on Cannabis. She is also Guest Editor for a Special Issue on Cannabis and Mental Health for the Clinical Social Work Journal (CSWJ). In addition to providing care to patients at her practices in Manhattan and Delaware, Dr. Roberts is one of the founders of the first integrative care center in Delaware. Her current interest is on the clinical application of cannabis in mental health settings and focusing on maladaptive coping strategies rather than a substance-based approach to treating addictions. She is especially focused on educating fellow mental health clinicians on the most recent research findings to address stigma and lack of knowledge related to cannabis, the endocannabinoid system and mental health outcomes.

About Blueberries Medical Corp.

Blueberries Medical is a Latin American licensed producer of naturally grown premium quality cannabis with its primary operations ideally located in the Bogotá Savannah of central Colombia and operations currently being established in Argentina. The Company is led by a specialized team with proprietary expertise in agriculture, genetics, extraction, medicine, pharmacology and marketing, Blueberries is fully licensed for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of CBD and THC-based medical cannabis in Colombia. Blueberries’ combination of leading scientific expertise, agricultural advantages and distribution arrangements has positioned the Company to become a leading international supplier of naturally grown, processed, and standardized medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.blueberriesmed.com. For more information, please contact:

Camilo Villalba, Chief Operating Officer

cvillalba@blueberriesmed.com

Tel: +57.313.483.0131

Jessika Angarita, Pacta Relations

angarita@pactarelations.com

Tel: +1 (305) 877 4710

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking statements relate, among other things, to: closing of the proposed transactions and achieving milestones in 2019 as contemplated, or at all, ability to expand distribution networks, ability to expand and upgrade the Company’s cultivation facilities in Colombia, internal expectations, expectations regarding the ability of the Company to access new Latin American and international markets, the ability to attract and retain new customers, and future expansion plans including development of the cultivation, production, industrialization and marketing of cannabis for commercial and scientific purposes.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the Colombian and international medical cannabis market and changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colombia, Argentina and elsewhere; and employee relations. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Additional information regarding the Company, and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Listing Statement dated January 31, 2019 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.







