Fresh Thyme Farmers Market to host 5th Annual Golf Classic to honor Mission 22 and Warriors Heart on September 18, 2019

/EIN News/ -- DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To support military veterans and first responders healing from PTSD, substance abuse, depression and other mental illnesses, Fresh Thyme Farmers Market is conducting its 5th Annual Fundraiser Golf Classic at Cog Hill Country Club on September 18, 2019.



“This is a vital part of our commitment to those who give so much to protect our nation and communities,” said Chris Sherrell, Fresh Thyme Founder and CEO. “September, which is National Recovery Month and Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, is a time to educate the public on the important work being done to support our heroes.”

Fresh Thyme’s tournament is raising funds to support both Mission 22 and the Warriors Heart Foundation . These organizations are focused on reducing the unacceptable average of 20 veteran suicides per day in the U.S . and First Responder suicides. So far, 450 golfers have registered to participate in the event.

Over the first four years, Fresh Thyme has raised more than $1.32 million for Mission 22 and Warriors Heart. Both organizations support veterans and first responders in their struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, PTSD, mild TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury), anxiety, depression and other recurring issues.

Magnus Johnson, Mission 22’s Founder, President and former U.S. Army Green Beret said, “Fresh Thyme has been a long-time partner of Mission 22, and we’re honored to have their support for our veteran treatment programs, memorials and national awareness initiatives. Through their support from last year's event, we were able to treat 41 veterans through our Warrior Integration Now Program.”

Warriors Heart Founder and President Josh Lannon said, “We’re so grateful to Fresh Thyme for supporting Warriors Heart’s ‘Strength Thru Healing’ programs so warriors can heal faster with their peers in our “warriors only” program for military, veterans and first responders. Due to their generous support, Warriors Heart was able to provide 29 warriors with residential treatment hardship funding last year to our program.”

Fresh Thyme is also continuing the in-store tradition of raising funds for the two organizations with its “Round Up for Heroes” program at cash registers through the end of September.

Those who wish to donate can also visit www.mission22.com and www.warriorsheart.com .

About Fresh Thyme Farmers Market®

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market is a full-service specialty retailer focusing on value-priced fresh, healthy, natural and organic offerings. It boasts an extensive produce department with organic and local fruits and vegetables, a natural meat department, healthy deli foods to go, bakery goods, 400 bulk food bins, dairy and frozen, health supplement products, and its own line of organic and natural private label products. Learn more at www.freshthyme.com .

