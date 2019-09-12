CareDx launches AlloSeq® cfDNA at ESOT 2019

CareDx will establish access to dd-cfDNA surveillance solutions for transplant patients worldwide

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, will launch its new kit-based donor derived cell free DNA (dd cfDNA) surveillance test AlloSeq cfDNA during the European Society for Organ Transplantation (ESOT) Congress.



AlloSeq cfDNA has been utilized by beta sites in 4 countries, and is now broadly available for transplant patients outside of the US. The 19th ESOT Congress will be held September 15-18, 2019 in Copenhagen, Denmark. CareDx will host a workshop titled “Innovation in Transplant Diagnostics for Improving Patient Care” on Tuesday, September 17th from 5 PM – 6 PM to launch AlloSeq cfDNA. The workshop will feature Gaurav Gupta, MD, Virginia Commonwealth University, speaking on the clinical utility and evidence for dd-cfDNA as a biomarker. Jean Villard, MD, PhD, Geneva University Hospital, will share the early experience as a beta user of AlloSeq cfDNA. Sham Dholakia, MD, Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs at CareDx will unveil the European clinical study with AlloSeq cfDNA.

“Cell-free DNA is starting to change clinical practice in the US; it offers a more accurate assessment than any of the currently available non-invasive tests for monitoring graft health,” said Gaurav Gupta, MD, Virginia Commonwealth University.

“Expanding access to AlloSeq cfDNA for transplant patients internationally follows our strong commitment to improve outcomes for all transplant patients,” said Peter Maag, CEO at CareDx. “CareDx is a global company and can tailor to the workflow at the individual transplant center level.”

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers products, testing services and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the launch of the Company’s new kit-based dd-cfDNA surveillance test AlloSeq cfDNA and statements regarding the impact of cell-free DNA on the clinical practice. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the launch of the new test AlloSeq cfDNA and clinical practices in the US and internationally, among others discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 filed by CareDx with the SEC on March 6, 2019 and the periodic reports that CareDx has subsequently filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

