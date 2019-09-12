Cypress Development Announces Changes to Nevada Property Option Agreement with Pasinex Resources

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF ) (Frankfurt: C1Z1 ) (“Cypress” or “the Company”) announces that it has agreed to extend the terms of the 2017 earn-in option agreement with Pasinex Resources Limited (CSE: PSE) (FSE: PNX) (“Pasinex”) and Caliber Minerals Inc. (formally Silcom Systems Inc.) on the Spur (formally Gunman) zinc exploration property in Nevada, USA.



The agreement changes the date of the $100,000 option payment, payable to Cypress, to December 11th, 2019. It also defers the 2019 exploration obligations into 2020, bringing the exploration obligations to $1,600,000 USD for 2020. The underlying licenses are in good standing until September 2020.

On September 11, 2019, Cypress received 200,000 shares of Pasinex as part of the 2017 earn-in option agreement.

For further clarification on the original earn-in option agreement, refer to the news release dated December 7th, 2017 .

Cypress Development Corp. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing the Company's 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. Exploration and development by Cypress has discovered a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to Albemarle's Silver Peak mine, North America's only lithium brine operation. The size of the resource makes the Clayton Valley Project a premier target that has the potential to impact the future supply of lithium for the fast-growing global lithium-ion battery market.

Cypress Development Corp. has approx. 81.6 million shares issued and outstanding.

