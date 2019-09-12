Progressive Care Inc. Subsidiaries PharmCo and Family Physicians Ranked in the Top 25% in the Nation by Humana

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progressive Care Inc. ( OTCQB: RXMD ), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiaries PharmCo, LLC and Family Physicians Rx (FPRX) have met all four of the performance measures and is in the top 25% of the nation evaluated by Humana Inc. , a leading health and well-being company, as part of its Rx Quality Network program.



Provided by Humana Pharmacy Solutions , a division of Humana Inc., the Rx Quality Network focuses on the health outcomes of patient care related to medication adherence, in addition to rewarding pharmacies for adherence performance. The program aims to partner with participating pharmacies to improve member adherence in targeted drug classes, which may result in higher-quality care. The quality-based network rewards pharmacies on performance and establishes their pharmacy in-network/preferred for PDP/MAPD plans.

Scores are based on the pharmacy’s ability to ensure that patients are adherent with prescribed therapies for chronic conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol. For example, if 95% of the pharmacy’s patients have taken their recommended dose of a statin therapy, that pharmacy would be ranked in the top 25% and thus be eligible for maximum performance payout for that metric.

PharmCo (Miami) received the following performance scores for the months of January 2019 - June 2019 (The percentages in green denote the percentage of adherent Humana patients using the pharmacy. The percentile denotes the ranking of the pharmacy in the Humana network):

Family Physicians Rx received the following performance scores for the months of January 2019 - June 2019:

PharmCo Rx 1002 (Palm Beach) did not meet 3 out of the 4 measures for the period January – June 2019. This location was negatively impacted by an influx of new patients switching to the pharmacy in May and June 2019 who had been non-adherent with medication regimens during the year. Many of the patients came to PharmCo at the recommendation of their physician as result of the Company’s reputation for improving patient health outcomes and adherence. The Company believes that improving the medication therapies of these patients through the remainder of the year will help improve scores overall for the annual measurement period.

“We are very proud that we have hit all of our performance metrics for the first measurement period of 2019 and that PharmCo and FPRX has ranked in the top 25% of the nation in back to back Humana evaluations,” said S. Parikh Mars, Chief Executive Officer of Progressive Care Inc. “These latest performance metrics are a direct reflection of our efforts to provide quality customer service and position our pharmacies as a physician’s first choice when it comes to choosing a pharmacy provider for their patients.”

About Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its PharmCo, LLC, is a South Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

About Humana Pharmacy Solutions

Humana Pharmacy Solutions, a division of Humana Inc., manages traditional pharmacy benefits with member-focused strategies to yield savings in pharmacy and total health expense. Providing prescription coverage for both individuals and employer groups, Humana Pharmacy Solutions strives to give members access to the medicine they need while offering guidance on clinically proven, therapeutically equivalent drugs that bring better value to the member and the customer. For more information visit www.Humana.com/Pharmacy .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.



