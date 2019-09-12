LexaGene Announces its Second Hemp-Cannabis Reference Testing Laboratory as a Beta Test Site

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc. , ( OTCQB: LXXGF ; TSX-V: LXG ) (“LexaGene”) or the (“Company”), a biotechnology company that develops genetic analyzers for rapid pathogen detection and other molecular markers, announced today plans to place its LX Analyzer beta unit into ProVerde Laboratories, Inc. (“ProVerde”) , one of the largest hemp-cannabis testing reference laboratories in Massachusetts.



ProVerde Laboratories is one of three independent laboratories accredited by the state of Massachusetts to test hemp and cannabis products for contaminants such as pesticides and pathogens including bacteria, mold, or other dangerous microorganisms. Their testing capabilities are described in this video .

ProVerde currently cultures samples overnight, followed by processing steps that include using an automated single-target immunoassay analyzer to identify pathogenic organisms as well as starting a second culture to enumerate indicator species. The process nominally takes 3 days, and ProVerde is looking for faster turn-around times. For this reason, ProVerde is interested in testing LexaGene’s analyzer, which is designed to screen for multiple pathogenic organisms at once and provide quantitation of indicator organisms in just 1 hour. For the beta test trial, which is scheduled to start next week, ProVerde will use LexaGene’s genetic analyzer to detect and quantify pathogenic E. coli, Salmonella, and the toxic fungus, Aspergillus niger.

“In the United States, the standards for hemp and cannabis testing are currently all over the map, as different states have different regulations. ProVerde is active and vocal in promoting the benefits of uniform testing requirements across all the states,” said Dr. Christopher Hudalla, ProVerde’s Founder and Chief Scientific Officer. “Over the past several years, we have worked with a number of innovative companies to help them develop, refine and validate their equipment, processes and products for the cannabis and hemp testing markets. It’s exciting to work with LexaGene and their new rapid detection platform which has the potential to make an impact on the testing demands of these industries.”

As the use of cannabis and hemp products for medicinal purposes increases, so does the opportunity for LexaGene to provide its open-access instrument for use in testing laboratories to enable screening for pathogens that affect human health.

“This is now our second beta placement in a hemp-cannabis testing reference laboratory,” said Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s CEO and Founder. “We strongly believe the LX technology will be revolutionary for the hemp and cannabis industry as it will help prevent the spread of disease and can be used to ensure safer products for consumption.”

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a biotechnology company that develops genetic analyzers for pathogen detection and other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, food safety and for use in open-access markets such as clinical research, agricultural testing and biodefense. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, enter sample ID, and press ‘go’. The LX Analyzer delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can process multiple samples at a time, in an on-demand fashion, returning results in about 1 hour. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.

About ProVerde Laboratories

ProVerde Laboratories, Inc. is a Massachusetts based laboratory offering analytical testing and consulting services for a wide variety of markets including the marijuana and hemp segment. Available services utilize leading-edge technologies to yield the most reliable analytical results available, while maintaining an environmentally friendly, green approach.

