Auransa Announces CEO to Participate on Executive Leadership Panel at the 6th Annual Indy Big Data Conference

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auransa Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven biotechnology company developing precision medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need, today announced that Pek Lum, Ph.D., the company’s co-founder and chief executive officer, will participate on the Executive Leadership panel at the 6th Annual Indy Big Data Conference. The upcoming conference is focused on discussing the latest innovations in big data and how those developments are impacting business operations across a range of industries, including healthcare. The 2019 Indy Big Data Conference is being held September 19, 2019, in Indianapolis, Indiana.



Details of the Dr. Lum’s panel participation are as follows:

Executive Leadership Panel

General Session

Date/Time: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 9:20 a.m. – 9:50 p.m. (CT)

Location: Grand Ballroom 5, JW Marriot Indianapolis

The panel will explore the topics of advanced analytics, data science and digital technologies, as well as the potentially disruptive impact that each is having across a variety of business segments. The participating executives will share their perspectives on the opportunities and barriers that these technologies offer for driving business success. Specifically, Dr. Lum will highlight the role that these advanced technologies have played in Auransa’s efforts to utilize machine learning, advanced analytics and mathematics in an AI framework to create novel precision medicines.

About Auransa

Founded in 2014, Auransa is an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven biotechnology company developing precision medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is working to redefine precision medicine by combining a sophisticated, proprietary predictive computational platform with traditional pharmaceutical industry experience. The company’s SMarTR™ Engine, which leverages machine learning, advanced analytics and mathematics in an AI framework, generates insights from molecular data for a deep understanding of disease biology and patient subtypes. This information, when paired with the company’s breadth of in-house drug discovery and development expertise, drives the identification of novel compounds designed to most effectively address significant unmet medical needs for clinically meaningful disease subtypes.

The company has successfully generated a broad pipeline of drug candidates that are advancing toward investigational new drug (IND) filings. This pipeline is led by AU-409, which is being developed for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. While Auransa is internally focused on oncology, the SMarTR Engine has also generated candidates in the areas of inflammation, infectious disease and metabolic disease. In addition to the programs being advanced internally, Auransa has also entered into an exclusive regional licensing agreement with a subsidiary of Lee’s Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd. for the development and commercialization of one of the first programs generated by the SMarTR Engine. For more information, please visit: www.auransa.com .

Contacts: For Auransa: Vida Strategic Partners Stephanie Diaz (investors) 415-675-7401 sdiaz@vidasp.com Tim Brons (media) 415-675-7402 tbrons@vidasp.com



