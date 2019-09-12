BioSig Technologies Signs a New Licensing Agreement with Mayo Clinic

New Agreement to Support Development of Advanced Features of PURE EP™ System

/EIN News/ -- Westport, CT, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM), a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to address an unmet technology need for the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace, today announced that it signed a new licensing agreement with Mayo Clinic.

The new agreement aims to develop a new product pipeline to support some of the more advanced features of BioSig’s first product, PURE EP™ System. The development program will be run under the leadership of Samuel J. Asirvatham, M.D., Mayo Clinic’s Vice-Chair of Innovation and Medical Director, Electrophysiology Laboratory.

“We are very pleased to expand our relationship with the outstanding physician team at Mayo Clinic. Their commitment to improving patient care resonates deeply with our Company’s mission to bring innovative technological solutions to medicine, and we are looking forward to this next chapter in our collaboration. The new product that we intend to develop under the latest licensing will seek to significantly advance the current arrhythmia treatments. It will be an exciting journey, and we look forward to reporting on our progress,” commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc.

BioSig was recently added to the Russell 3000 Index and allowed 33 patent claims covering its PURE EP™ System. In the first half of 2019 BioSig successfully conducted first patient cases using its PURE EP™ System at the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute in Austin, TX, Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, SC and Indiana University School of Medicine . The Company signed a 10-year collaboration agreement with Mayo Clinic in March 2017.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace (www.biosig.com). Led by a proven management team and a veteran Board of Directors, BioSig Technologies is preparing to commercialize its PURE EP™ System. The technology has been developed to address an unmet need in a large and growing market.

The Company’s first product, PURE EP™ System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. The system is indicated for use under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data. This novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision-making during electrophysiology procedures in patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms. BioSig’s ultimate goal is to deliver technology to improve upon catheter ablation treatments for the prevalent and potentially deadly arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation and Ventricular Tachycardia. BioSig has partnered with Minnetronix on technology development and received FDA 510(k) clearance for the PURE EP™ System in August 2018.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Natasha Drapeau BioSig Technologies, Inc. Executive Vice President 54 Wilton Road, 2nd floor Westport, CT 06880 ndrapeau@biosigtech.com 203-409-5444, x119



