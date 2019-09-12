Courtyard by Marriott Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre to Undergo $8 Million Renovation Under New Management and Ownership

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GF Management, a leading national hotel ownership and management company, announces that, through its affiliate (collectively, the “Company”), has acquired the Courtyard by Marriott Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre, marking the Company’s fourth ownership venture in Orlando, Florida.



The acquisition of the Courtyard by Marriott Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre continues to align with GF Management’s growth objectives and marks the fourth Marriott branded hotel owned by the Company. The Company now owns and/or manages 12 hotels and resorts within the Marriott portfolio, consisting of nearly 3,500 guest rooms and suites.

“We are excited to add the Courtyard by Marriott Lake Buena Vista to our expanding portfolio,” said Vineet Nayyar, Chief Operating Officer for GF Management. “We are confident the extensive renovation we have planned, along with the implementation of our proven management systems, will elevate this hotel to a leader in the market.”

Renovations at the 308-room Courtyard by Marriott Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre are due to begin this fall. The guest room refresh will further enhance its already celebrated experience—upgrades include converting all Double/Double guest rooms to Queen/Queen guest rooms, as well as adding new tile and luxurious glass-enclosed showers in all guest bathrooms.

Focusing on revitalizing its curb appeal, the renovation will also include the reimagining of the exterior facade, new lighting highlighting its lush landscape, and outdoor pool improvements including the addition of a kids’ splash pool.

Lobby, restaurant, and bar renovations will follow, offering an open and active lobby concept, where guests can come together to meet, connect, or relax. A bistro will be added which will feature coffee, teas, lattes, frozen blended beverages, and more, will provide guests an opportunity to get a quick bite before a busy day.

Dream of an enchanting stay at Courtyard Orlando Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre, located less than three miles from Walt Disney World.

GF Management has a long and distinguished history of award-winning renovations that reposition hotels as top performers in their markets.

About GF Management

GF Management is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City Philadelphia. With approximately 70 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 21 states, GF Management specializes in third-party management, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management. The Company is currently seeking to expand its portfolio of full-service ownership and management assignments through long-term contracts and joint-venture investment opportunities. For more information about GF Management call 215-972-2235 or visit www.GFHotels.com .

Contact: Lisa Drake

Tel: (215)972-2235

Email: drakel@gfhotels.com



