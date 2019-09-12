The Russian Export Center becomes a BIOTECHMED 2019 General Partner

Global cooperation, development of international relations, medical services exports, to support Russian business will be on the agenda of the forum BIOTECHMED.

RUSSIA, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global cooperation, development of international relations, medical services exports, and government measures to support Russian business will be on the agenda of the fourth annual biotech forum BIOTECHMED (Gelendzhik, September 16-17, 2019). The Russian Export Center will be supporting the event as a General Partner.The Russian Export Center, as a state institute supporting non-commodity material exports founded under Russia’s government, will provide expertise as part of the forum's business program.According to the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian enterprises will increase the volume of non-commodity and non-energy exports to $250 billion in six years. Pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries are to contribute to the results of the International Cooperation and Export national project by increasing exports by four times by 2024.Currently, discussions are underway regarding the Medical Industry Development Strategy for 2030. Among other things, these discussions include improving international competitiveness of the industry, developing the export of medical products, and systematization of all processes within this sphere that are currently integrated into the global economic system.These and other issues in the field of export of Russian medicines, medical devices and medical services will be addressed by the programs of REC JSC within the framework of the BIOTECHMED forum.Press Contact:pr@biotechmedconf.ruLika Samsiani +7 903 103 04 63Evgenia Zaslavskaya +7 921 919 82 00Anastasia Postika +7 906 248 73 26On September 17, a plenary session of Global Cooperation and Development of International Relations will be held, featuring representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, the Russian Export Center JSC, the State Institute of Drugs and Good Practices, the Scientific Center for Expertise in Medical Devices of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Russian companies and exporters, and foreign partners. Industry experts will discuss international marketing and financial opportunities for Russian enterprises, taking into account the harmonization of legislation with compliance to international standards, including in the field of drug registration procedures.The Export of Medical Services session will be dedicated to developing the image of domestic medicine in the international arena, as well as creating conditions for the development of medical services exports.Within the framework of the business program, representatives of REC JSC and exporters will discuss the current system of measures to support business. Entrepreneurs will learn about REC tools for exporters, taking into account the specifics of promoting pharmaceutical and medical products abroad. They will also discuss opportunities to increase the effectiveness of interactions with the Center, in order to develop and increase export potential.A round table on cooperation in the export of education and products will be held in an interactive game format. The main goal of the game is to introduce Russian exporting companies and their products to foreign students studying in Russia to become doctors and pharmacists. The event will be a step towards educating leaders of agents of influence in the medical environment of foreign countries.The IV Annual International Forum BIOTECHMED will be held in the city of Gelendzhik on September 16-17, 2019 with the support of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, the State Corporation Rostec, and the administration of the Krasnodar region.The program will unite more than 20 sessions, two plenary discussions, lectures for students and young scientists, etc. More than 1.500 participants from around the world are expected to attend.



