Global Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market is Expected to Reach USD 12.41 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market by Drug Class (Quinolones, Aminoglycosides, β-lactam, Azoles, Others), Clinical Indications, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing incidence of urinary tract infections and the development of newer treatment methods are driving the global urinary tract infection treatment market. The global urinary tract infection treatment market is expected to grow from USD 10.26 Billion in 2017 to USD 12.41 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.41% during the forecast period 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

Urinary tract infection is the infection that can occur in the bladder, urethra, ureter, and kidneys due to the colonization of microbial pathogens such as bacteria, fungi and in rare cases virus, in these urinary system parts. On account of the inherent complex female anatomy, UTI infections are more likely to affect females than males. Thus, the growing geriatric population and advancements in the treatment methods are leading the global urinary tract infection treatment market on the path of growth.

Although the growing incidence of diabetes and kidney stones diseases and launch of combination treatment drugs is driving the global urinary tract infection market, lack of awareness among people pertaining UTI and side effects caused due to medications are anticipated to hinder the market growth.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/386026/request-sample

Key players in the global urinary tract infection treatment market are Cipla Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG AstraZeneca Plc, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Sun Pharma, Merck & Co, Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly & Co., Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, Sanofi, Daiichi Sankyo, Lupin, and among others. Key players active in the market are involved in collaborative agreements and expansion to bolster the growth of the market.

For instance in 2019, Cipla Ltd., announced a joint venture with Jiangsu Acebright Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. According to the agreement, upon incorporation, the JV Co will become a subsidiary of Cipla. Cipla EU will hold an 80% stake and Acebright will hold a 20% stake in it for a combined investment of USD 30mn. Upon incorporation, the JV Co will set up a manufacturing facility for local manufacture of respiratory products.

For instance in 2019, Johnson & Johnson announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval for SIRTURO (bedaquiline) tablets as part of combination therapy in pediatric patients – those over the age of 12 and younger than 18 and weighing at least 66 pounds (30 kilograms) – with pulmonary multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB), when an effective treatment regimen cannot otherwise be provided. Approved under the FDA’s accelerated approval pathway based on time to sputum culture conversion, bedaquiline can now be used as part of combination therapy for eligible MDR-TB patients aged 12 years and over in the U.S. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials. The FDA approval marks the first regulatory milestone as part of the company’s global paediatric research and development (R&D) program for bedaquiline, with additional global regulatory filings planned.

For instance in 2019, Pfizer Inc. announces the successful completion of its acquisition of Array BioPharma Inc., advancing breakthrough science for the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule medicines to treat cancer and other diseases of high unmet need. As Array becomes part of Pfizer, it brings an impressive existing portfolio that includes the approved combined use of BRAFTOVI (encorafenib) and MEKTOVI (binimetinib) for the treatment of BRAFV600E or BRAFV600K mutant unresectable or metastatic melanoma, with significant potential for long-term growth via expansion into additional areas of unmet need. Additionally, BRAFTOVI and MEKTOVI are being investigated as a potential first-in-class combination for the treatment of BRAF-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), based on compelling interim results from the pivotal Phase 3 BEACON trial, setting the stage to create a potentially industry-leading franchise for colorectal cancer alongside Pfizer’s existing expertise in breast and prostate cancers.

Quinolones segment had a market value of USD 4.58 billion in 2017

Drug class segment is divided into quinolones, aminoglycosides, β-lactam, azoles and others. Quinolones are broad-spectrum antibiotics. This particular drug type kills bacteria by stopping the replication of bacterial DNA. They realize this by binding to and inhibiting the action of one of the enzymes involved in DNA replication. Thus, Quinolones segment emerged as the leading segment in the global urinary tract infection treatment market with USD 4.58 billion revenue in 2017.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/urinary-tract-infection-treatment-market-by-drug-class-386026.html

Urethritis segment is anticipated to hold the market strongly in the forecast period.

The clinical indication is segmented into urethritis, cystitis, pyelonephritis and others. Urethritis is the most common kind of urinary tract infection. It is most likely to be caused due to E. coli bacteria. The most common symptom is painful or difficult urination. Cystitis is the inflammation of the bladder. It is most likely to be the advanced stage of urinary tract infection. Pyelonephritis is inflammation of the kidney, typically due to a bacterial infection.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market



North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America emerged as the largest market for urinary tract infection treatment with a 36.92% share of revenue in 2017. Widespread awareness about the UTI and availability of treatment facilities were the factors responsible for the North America region to be the leader in urinary tract infection treatment market. Europe region also accounted for a significant market share in 2017, owing to the high percentage of the geriatric population and higher prevalence of neurogenic bladder infections. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at an accelerated CAGR of 4.62% over the forecast period. This increase in growth can be attributed to the rising awareness among people pertaining about UTI and its treatment as well as rapid improvement in the standards healthcare facilities in the region.

About the report:

The Global Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=386026&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

Blog: http://newscarve.com

















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketresearchplace.com



Related Reports

Global Liver Cancer Treatment Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/liver-cancer-treatment-market-by-therapeutic-class-targeted-386015.html



Global Medical Equipment Cooling Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/medical-equipment-cooling-market-by-type-liquid-based-386016.html



Global Medical Vacuum System Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/medical-vacuum-system-market-by-product-standalone-centralized-386017.html



Global miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/mirna-sequencing-and-assay-market-by-product-sequencing-386018.html



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.