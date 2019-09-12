Canadian Mortgages Inc. named one of Canada’s fastest growing companies by the 2019 Growth 500

– Canadian Business unveils annual list of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies –

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Business and Maclean’s today ranked Canadian Mortgages Inc. No. 130 on the annual Growth 500, the definitive ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies. Produced by Canada’s premier business and current affairs media brands, the Growth 500 ranks Canadian businesses on five-year revenue growth. Growth 500 winners are profiled in a special print issue of Canadian Business published with Maclean’s magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com and Growth500.ca.



Canadian Mortgages Inc. (CMI) COO Bryan Jaskolka is very proud of his team’s accomplishments “We are honoured to be recognized by the Growth 500 ranking, this great achievement is a testament to our dedication to excellence and reflects the strength of our services and the dedication of our team.”

Canadian Mortgages Inc. made the 2019 Growth 500 list with five-year revenue growth of 752%. “We believe that our fast growth is based on 5 pillars: Strategy, Management, Personnel, Ambition and Innovation,” adds Jaskolka.

“The companies on the 2019 Growth 500 are truly remarkable. Demonstrating foresight, innovation and smart management, their stories serve as a primer for how to build a successful entrepreneurial business today,” says Beth Fraser, Growth 500 program manager. “As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies program, it’s encouraging to see that entrepreneurship is healthier than ever in this country.”

CMI is an award winning mortgage industry leader specializing in mortgage lending, brokering and administration, in both the residential and commercial mortgage space. CMI also manages a successful mortgage investment fund. With over $150M of capital under management and over $300M+ of successful private mortgages facilitated, CMI is one of the largest sellers of private mortgage investments in Canada. The past 5 years has seen the majority of growth for the CMI Group, and this growth is expected to continue for years to come.

About the Growth 500

For over 30 years, the Growth 500 has been Canada’s most respectable and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Ranking Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies by five-year revenue growth, the Growth 500 profiles the country’s most successful growing businesses. The Growth 500 is produced by Canadian Business. Winners are profiled in a special Growth 500 print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the October issue of Maclean’s magazine) and online at Growth500.ca and CanadianBusiness.com. For more information on the ranking, visit Growth500.ca .

About Canadian Business

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving and most-trusted business publication in the country. It is the country's premier media brand for executives and senior business leaders. It fuels the success of Canada's business elite with a focus on the things that matter most: leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.

About Canadian Mortgages Inc.

The Canadian Mortgages Inc. group of companies (CMI) began as a small family-run mortgage brokerage in 2006. The 2009 market slow down resulted in a need for high-quality private mortgage lenders, as many had exited the space, giving rise to Canadian Lending Inc (CLI) and Canadian Servicing Inc (CSI), the sister companies which work symbiotically with, and as an extension of, CMI to offer a singular cohesive service. This expansion has allowed the CMI Group to offer a full-cycle private mortgage experience to investors, brokers and clients.

Media contact

For more information, please contact Nael Hatto, VP of Marketing & Sales at Canadian Mortgages Inc., nael.hatto@cmi-loans.ca, 1-888-465-1432 ext. 746.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/015fc628-5ce1-41b5-b3bc-5d83baa6966e

CMI Growth 500 Growth 500 award for CMI



