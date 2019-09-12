DoubleVerify Partners with Snapchat to Authenticate Media Quality

DV offers global brands media quality authentication across social media platforms – including Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify ("DV"), the leading independent platform for digital media measurement software and analytics, today announced a partnership with Snapchat to authenticate ad viewability and prevent digital ad fraud and sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT).

Now, brands can authenticate the quality of Snapchat campaigns using DV’s viewability and fraud verification technology and data, helping to maximize campaign effectiveness. DV is the only verification provider with coverage that extends across Snapchat’s Filter, Lens, Snap Ad (Display & Video) and Story Ad formats.

“DV’s mission is to give advertisers clarity and confidence in their digital investment – across buying platforms, channels and media formats,” said Wayne Gattinella, CEO of DoubleVerify. “Our partnership with Snapchat deepens DV’s quality coverage across the social media ecosystem.”

In addition to Snapchat, DV also partners with Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter, and is continuously expanding its quality coverage across social media platforms and other emerging channels.

“Measurement across platforms can vary dramatically,” added Gattinella. “DV uses consistent evaluation standards across environments – including web, mobile app and social, making it easier for advertisers to benchmark performance across their entire media plan.”

For more information on how to access DoubleVerify’s solutions on Snapchat and other social media platforms, please contact snap@DoubleVerify.com .

About DoubleVerify



DoubleVerify is the leading independent provider of marketing measurement software, data and analytics that authenticates the quality and effectiveness of digital media for the world's largest brands and media platforms. DV provides media transparency and accountability to deliver the highest level of impression quality for maximum advertising performance. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.