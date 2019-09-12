XPO Logistics Wins Contract with JD Sports to Create an Integrated Warehousing, Transport and E-commerce Solution

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics services, has been selected by JD Sports to optimize its UK supply chain for retail brand GO Outdoors. The GO Outdoors store network has been part of JD Sports Fashion PLC since 2016. XPO will integrate the distribution of stock for GO Outdoors with other JD Sports brands, including Blacks, Millets and Ultimate Outdoors.



XPO has established a 353,000-square-foot distribution hub for JD Sports in Middlewich, Cheshire. The new facility will enable the consolidation of three existing warehouse operations at Rochdale, West Hallam and Swadlincote and integrate the branded direct-to-store supply chain. All existing delivery streams to stores, as well as e-commerce support, will be managed as a true multichannel solution.

Distribution will be consolidated into a single, dedicated delivery network with in-cab technology providing real-time tracking and reporting. The fleet will distribute store replenishment stock, deliver e-commerce click-and-collect orders to more than 300 Outdoor Division stores in the JD Sports brand portfolio, and support e-commerce fulfilment across all Outdoor brands.

Lee Bagnall, CEO of the Outdoor Division at JD Sports, said, “XPO’s integration of the warehousing, transport and e-commerce supply chain operations for our outdoor brands will generate new efficiencies and position us for continued growth. We look forward to a long collaboration with XPO in the UK.”

Gavin Williams, managing director, supply chain – UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, said, “Our team is excited to provide JD Sports with a transformative distribution structure to support their expansion. This partnership reflects the value of the investments we have made in developing dynamic, multichannel solutions for our retail and e-commerce customers.”

