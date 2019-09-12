GoodFirms Unveils the Trustworthy Email Marketing, File Sync, & Customer Support Software Providers for September 2019

Best Email Marketing Software

GoodFirms discloses the latest list of outstanding email marketing, file sync, and customer service software providers.

These acknowledged software providers are known for offering the services based on quality, reliability, and ability.” — GoodFirms Research

WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All size of businesses is immensely investing time and money in email marketing. Emails are playing a vital role as a mode of communication between businesses and potential customers. But, the companies are finding a dilemma to manage several emails and to send it to the clients on different timings. GoodFirms to help out the businesses with this issue has spotlighted the Best Email Marketing Software providers that are indexed with genuine ratings and reviews.

List of Best Email Marketing Service Providers at GoodFirms:

•SendX

•Mailchimp

•ActiveCampaign

•Zoho Campaign

•Stripo.email

•MailerLite

•ONTRAPORT

•Emma

•Constant Contact

•Customer.io

According to a study, most of the people check their emails on mobile as they roll out of their bed or as they get free time. It can be difficult to send emails to the customer early in the morning or at another time when there are lots of emails.

But it is possible with the email marketing software. This email automation tool allows to pre-built email templates, organize all the mails and set the particular time, date, and day to send the email to companies, entrepreneurs and individuals.

Here at GoodFirms, you can also reach the Best File Sync Software providers that are known for offering an excellent system where multiple users can share file and collaborate with others from any location.

List of Best File Sync Tool at GoodFirms:

•Lite Sync

•FreeFileSync

•GoodSync

•Mozy Sync

•Viceversa

•Allway Sync

•SugarSync

•EverySync

•eFolder

•Aspera Sync

A B2B leading and globally recognized GoodFirms is a research, ratings, and reviews platform. It assists the businesses in meeting the right service providers that have experience and are recognized for providing great work.

The analyst team of GoodFirms conducts in-depth research to find magnificent companies by following three main crucial criteria's that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability. Further, these components are sub-divided into several statistics such as verifying the past and present portfolio of each agency, years of experience in their proficiency, online market penetration, and client’s feedback.

According to the research process, all the firms are assessed and compared with each other. By focusing on the complete assessment procedure, every agency is given the points that are out of a total of 60. Thus, considering these scores, all the service providers are indexed in the list of top development companies, best software and other organization from diverse segments of industries.

Recently, GoodFirms has cultivated the new catalog of Top Customer Service Software providers. The customer service tool helps the companies to manage the inbound customer service, support calls, emails, chats, etc.

List of Best Customer Support Software at GoodFirms:

•OXON

•Freshdesk

•Happyfox

•Zoho Desk

•TeamSupport

•Zendesk Support

•osTicket

•Kayako

•HelpSpot

•Giva

Moreover, GoodFirms boost the service providers by asking them to take part in the research process and show their work delivered by them. Hence, obtain an opportunity to get listed for free in the list of top companies as per the categories.

Getting listed at GoodFirms will increase the visibility of companies, attract several customers, enhance productivity, sales, and earn good profit.

About GoodFirms

GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient software providers that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.

