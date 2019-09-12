2-Day Training Course: Practical Cellular Network (3G/4G/5G) Security & Attacks (Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - October 13-14, 2019)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Practical Cellular Network (3G/4G/5G) Security and Attacks" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This intermediate level training gives hands-on training on understanding the potential risks associated with cellular network connectivity.



In particular, it begins with the security architecture of 3G and 4G cellular network, software/hardware tools to debug commercial networks and devices, setting up test 3G/4G network platform for communicating with commercial devices, and practical attacks against the cellular networks and devices.



The training concludes with 5G security architecture and vulnerabilities with practical examples.



Summary



The cellular network plays a major role in providing vital wireless connectivity to today's digital equipment. However, wireless connectivity also attracts adversaries interest to carry out cybersecurity attacks.

For example, owning mobile phones and connected cars via exploiting cellular baseband or attacking cellular networks via compromised a base station or mobile device.

With upcoming 5G networks, there will be more devices connected with cellular connectivity and the network itself to become national critical infrastructure.



Key Learning Objectives

Introduction to cellular network architecture (3G/4G/5G)

Understanding radio access network security features

Introduction to core network security features

Exploring configurations of commercial cellular networks

Debugging cellular baseband of mobile devices

Creating test 3G/4G network lab for the exploitation

Practical fake base station attacks and techniques

Cellular network attack detection methods

Hands-on cellular network setup and exploitation

Prerequisite Knowledge



IT security background and with minimal knowledge of wireless communications in general.

Hardware/Software Requirements

Laptop with Windows/Linux OS and Oracle Virtualbox (Oracle VM VirtualBox Extension Pack) installed (Link)

USB3 ports and administrator rights on the laptop needed

3G and 4G supported smartphone/s (Qualcomm based Android phones preferred)

If available a USRP B210 or B200 mi

Note: This training complies to local radio laws and regulations, as they use a special type of radio devices. For all lab experiments, they carry out network setup and attacks using special wired connectors and avoid any kind of wireless transmissions.

Agenda



Cellular network engineers and developers Cellular IoT security researchers and engineers Connected vehicle security engineers Network security researchers Government radio network authorities Governmental security organizations Security enthusiastic folks wanted to poke cellular devices and networks

