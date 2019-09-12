Textile Dyes Market To Reach USD 10.13 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Textile Dyes Market Size – USD 6.38 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.7%, Textile Dyes Industry Trends – The advent of environment friendly textile dyes.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing demand for apparel industries owing to the rise in demand for consumers and growth in population is propelling the market growth.

The global textile dyes market is forecast to reach USD 10.13 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Textile Dyes are specialty dyes that are used in the apparel industry for coloring purposes. Textile dyes are also used in dying home textiles, industrial textiles, and many others.

The market for textile dyes is influenced by the rising demand for home furnishing products for decoration, the evolution of environment friendly dyes required by textiles industries, and the development of packaging industries, which require large textile dyes. Dying is one of the main attraction of any fabric, and it adds commercial value to the fabrics. Fabrics are dyed either by using dying solution or by printing, using dye pastes.

The above-mentioned factors collectively create opportunities for the market growth while factors such as unfavorable effects of textile dyes pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent advancements in the dyes market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of textile dyes.

The demography of Asia Pacific has been shifting towards the young population, and the purchasing potential of this young population is also increasing. Most of the developing countries are looking at India and China as the global market. These countries consists of over 40% population across the globe and applications of technical textiles in this region will grow with a very high rate. The trade war between the United States and China is affecting the market of textile dyes recently.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1848

Further key findings from the report suggest

The polyester segment accounts for a market share of 13.9% in the year 2018. Polyester is a type of fabric which is extremely difficult to dye since it is a synthetic fabric made from petroleum. It needs high temperature and pressure in order to dye this fabric.

The textile industry is seeing growth due to an increase in demand for clothes with an increasing population, disposable income, and changing consumption pattern.

Apparels account for the largest market share of 48.8% in the year 2018. China became the largest consumer of textile dyes owing to the ever-growing apparel and textile production, and on the huge production of viscose and cotton. China became a leader in world apparel and home textile (sheets and towel) production because of its low-cost labor compared with other countries.

Home textile segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. This segment is witnessing a growth in the Asia Pacific region due to the high demand for traditionally crafted home textiles.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the textile chemical market. Textile production and dyes consumption have shifted from North America to Asia.

Key participants Archroma, Tanatex Dyes, Vipul organics Ltd, DyStar Singapore Private Ltd, Zhejiang Runtu Co. Ltd., Jihua Group, S.A Robama, Organic Dyes and Pigments, Huntsman International LLC, and Kiri Industries Ltd, among others.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/textile-dyes-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Textile Chemicals market on the basis of fiber type, dye type, application, and region:

Fiber Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Cotton

Viscose

Wool

Nylon

Polyester

Acrylic

Others

Dye Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Direct Reactive

Vat

Basic

Acid

Disperse

Others

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Apparels

Home Textile

Industrial Textile

Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1848

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Textiles category by Reports And Data

Textile Chemicals Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/textile-chemicals-market

Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/antimicrobial-medical-textiles-market

Coated Fabric Market- https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/coated-fabric-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.