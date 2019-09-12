Rapid Dose Therapeutics Announces Research Results Published in Frontiers in Pharmacology Journal

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Ontario, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (“RDT”) ( CSE: DOSE ) announced today that the results of a research study conducted by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (“UNLV”) was published in the high impact journal, Frontiers in Pharmacology , on September 10, 2019.



RDT’s proprietary QuickStrip™ technology is an oral dispersible thin film drug delivery system that rapidly delivers active medicinal agents directly to the bloodstream via transfer through the sublingual or buccal mucosa (mouth), bypassing metabolism of the active agent in the gastrointestinal tract.

A bioanalytical study was conducted in collaboration with researchers from UNLV to evaluate QuickStrip™ oral thin film delivery, in mice, of caffeine for onset time, bioavailability, and effects on the central nervous system as measured by high-performance liquid chromatography and electroencephalogram (“EEG”), compared to direct administration into the stomach via the gavage method.

The study was led by UNLV neuroscientists, Dr. Rochelle Hines and Dr. Dustin Hines, whose research programs are focused on the study of neuropsychiatric disorders including developmental epilepsies, autism, schizophrenia, depression sleep disorders, and Alzheimer’s disease.

“Our work demonstrated that by using this technology, caffeine was delivered into the bloodstream quickly and with twice the bioavailability of traditional means,” said Dustin Hines, UNLV neuroscientist and study co-author.

The study showed that QuickStrip™ delivery resulted in higher serum levels of the active agent measured between one minute and 30 minutes following administration, and greater bioavailability compared to gavage. EEG results demonstrated that QuickStrip™ delivery of caffeine is rapidly absorbed, permitting quick and effective access to the central nervous system.

“We developed QuickStrip™ as a novel and versatile delivery system with many applications, including nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals, among others. We are excited to announce the study results from UNLV which concluded that, for caffeine, RDT’s proprietary QuickStrip™ delivery method produced greater bioavailability compared to gavage and speed of uptake comparatively,” said Mark Upsdell, CEO of RDT. “RDT will continue to expand our research programs to further strengthen our unique delivery leadership position. We are committed to providing consumers in the global medical and personal product markets research-based validation that QuickStrip™ is a delivery system that is Quick, Convenient, Precise and Discreet™,” added Upsdell.

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. is a publicly-traded Canadian life sciences company that provides innovative, proprietary drug delivery technologies designed to improve outcomes and quality of lives. RDT offers Quick, Convenient, Precise and Discreet™ choices to consumers. RDT is focused and committed to clinical research and product development for the healthcare manufacturing industry, including the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries, among others. RDT’s service-based annuity contracts drive recurring revenue which enables rapid expansion into emerging markets — generating value for consumers and shareholders. Rapid Dose Therapeutics is committed to continually create innovative solutions aimed at multiple consumer segments and future market needs — including humans, animals and plants.

