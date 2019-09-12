Global Primary Elements Market Forecast, 2019-2023 - Increased Sales of Differential Pressure (DP) Flowmeters is the Key Market Driver

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Market for Primary Elements, 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study presents:

2018 market size in US dollars and unit volume for primary elements worldwide

2018 market shares of the leading primary element suppliers worldwide

Forecast of the growth market for primary elements in dollars and unit volumes through 2023

Segmented data both worldwide and for each of eight global regions

Product analysis for the significant primary element suppliers

Industries and applications where primary elements are used, plus market growth sectors

Market and product strategies for primary element suppliers

Company profiles for significant primary element suppliers worldwide

Why the primary element market is growing:

The rise of crude oil prices since early 2017 has revved up oil & gas exploration and production activity worldwide. That surge has increased sales of differential pressure (DP) flowmeters, which are among the most widely used flowmeters in the industry. This is good news for primary elements, which suppliers combine with DP transmitters to create DP flowmeters.

Other factors that are also fueling growth:

Environmental standards and regulations for monitoring flare gas and stack gas emissions. In response to continuous emission monitoring (CEM) requirements, primary elements companies developed averaging Pitot tubes that use measurements at multiple locations to compute flow for the entire pipe, duct, or stack.

Increasing popularity of multivariable and integrated DP flowmeters. The multivariable DP transmitter market is growing as new suppliers of these more sophisticated devices enter the market. In addition, integrated DP flowmeters in which the transmitter and primary element are paired at the factory and sold as a single unit are also gaining in popularity.

Technological improvements. Product enhancements designed to solve specific application needs include extreme high-pressure wedge elements, cone-based meters, single and dual chamber housings, and hybrid combinations (i.e. flow nozzle with elements of an averaging Pitot tube).

Strong installed base. DP flowmeters have a very large installed base that almost guarantees the primary element - and differential pressure flow transmitter -- market will continue to hold its own within the instrumentation world.

Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd.

Armstrong/Veris

BIF

Canalta Controls Ltd.

Emerson Automation Solutions

McCrometer

Primary Flow Signal

SAMIL Industry

Solartron ISA

TMCo, The Measurement Company

WIKA- Euromisure

