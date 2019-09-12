Bombardier will announce significant investment towards fostering the next generation of mobility professionals

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier will be announcing a significant investment to foster the next generation of mobility professionals on September 12, 2019 among 100 interns and many industry and university representatives.



Bombardier is inviting members of the media to attend this event. A press conference will follow, as well as a photo opportunity. A visit of the Challenger facility will also be offered.

Where: Challenger Delivery Centre – Customer Entrance 500 Côte-Vertu West Dorval, QC H4S 1Y9 When: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 11:30 a.m. Registration: jessica.mcdonald@bombardier.com Note: A room has been reserved from 9:30-11:15 a.m. at the Bombardier Administrative Centre (located at 400 Côte-Vertu West) to allow journalists who wish to work on site before the event to do so. Please ask for Clémence Godfroy upon your arrival. Coffee and pastries will be served in the media room.

We look forward to your participation in this event.

For Information

Jessica McDonald

Media Relations

Bombardier Inc.

514-262-7255



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.