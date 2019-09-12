11.41% CAGR | Digital Pathology Market | 2019-2025 | OGAnalysis

Digital Pathology Revenue Share by Product Type, 2018, %

Global Digital Pathology Market Size is set to growth with 11.41% CAGR through 2025

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Digital Pathology Market is growing as a promising entrant over the forecast period with continual deployment of R&D investments, supportive government initiatives for the development of advanced diagnosis systems, and quick diagnosis of patients as the key factors impacting the fast-growing digital pathology field.

The conversion of glass slide to a digital image with benefit of sharing it across the globe is changing dynamics of disease diagnosis, IT healthcare and pathology laboratories.

In addition, growing adoption of digital interventional support, and the presence of strong digital pathology market players contribute to digital pathology market growth.

Technological advancements is augmenting the market growth over rapid progress of whole slide imaging (WSI) technology as well as advances in software applications that integrate digital pathology into pathology workflows.

Digital pathology market is predominantly driven by the software segment attributed to increasing demand for automated laboratory set up, computer aided diagnosis (CAD), enhanced translational research, personalized medicine, and user-friendly analytical functions by hospital and research institutes.

Ease of storage of digital images for medical research, predominantly in cancer research drives the market demand by across the biomedical sector.

Despite higher efficiency and clinical effectiveness, the high cost associated with digital pathology systems is expected to be major market restraint in upcoming years. In addition, lack of proper standard guidelines related to manufacture and deployment of digital pathology systems will also limit the industry growth.

Human Pathology and disease diagnosis continues to impact digital pathology market growth

Rapid diagnosis, rising carcinogenic diseases, and increasing incidences of epidemic viral breakouts are driving the human pathology market. The human pathology segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of digital pathology market in coming years. Further, rising adoption of digital pathology for cost-effective diagnostics and improving patient's diagnosis are other factors influencing market growth.

Moreover, the increasing number of cancer research activities and growing collaborations between academic research institutes, universities, and pathology laboratories is driving human pathology market.

In 2019, cancer care hospital HCG introduced FDA approved digital pathology solution across all its centres in India to deliver greater precision, speed and efficiency in cancer treatment.

Med technology driven regions are set to shape the digital pathology market growth in forecast period

Strong emergence of new entrants to modernize digital pathology and increase its potential in diagnostics, detection, and information systems as well as development of artificial intelligence tools for histotechnologists, dermatologists and other related diagnosis applications influences the market growth across Americas.

In June 2019, Proscia, released DermAI, that advance the practice of pathology to improve the accuracy and speed of pathology integrating Artificial Intelligence.

Further, continual deployment of R&D investments by market players & governments followed by wide adoption of digital pathology by hospitals and research institutes is promoting digital market growth across APAC.

Recently, Guangzhou district government funded Bradford Pathology to develop remote digital pathology system across China.

On similar lines, in 2019, Royal Philips announced that Taipei Veterans General Hospital will utilize the Philips Intellisite pathology solution to transform its pathology tissue examination to digital diagnostics for viewing across virtual pathology network among different hospital locations.

Key strategies and companies impacting digital pathology market size

Major companies across the market are observed to be innovating product portfolio, customizing pathology workflows with on-premise solutions, and acquiring teaching hospitals and technology firms to promote long term market opportunity.

For instance, in January 2019, Roche announced the launch of “uPath enterprise software”, offering personalization for pathology workflows. Further, Roche acquired the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and Leeds Virtual Microscope (LVM) technology for the further development of uPath software.

In addition, in June 2019, Leica Biosystems received approval from FDA to market its Aperio AT2 DX System for integrated digital pathology workflow solution.

Major Players dominating the digital pathology market are Leica Biosystems, Ventana Medical Systems, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., 3DHISTECH, KoninklijkePhilips, Apollo Enterprise Imaging, XIFIN, Huron Digital Pathology, Visiopharm, Corista, IndicaLabs, Danaher, Olympus Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Mikroscan Technologies, Omnyx, LLC, Definiens AG, and Digipath, Inc.

