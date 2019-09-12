Chart Showcasing Latest LNG Solutions and Technology at Gastech

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) (“Chart”) is participating in next week’s Gastech 2019 at Houston’s NRG Center. We invite you to meet our team at booth #Q280. They will be available to demonstrate how Chart’s LNG solutions are enabling society to meet the challenge of producing more energy while improving air quality conditions.



Various applications of our Distribution & Storage and Energy & Chemicals products will be on display, such as equipment used in modular mid-scale liquefaction plants, small-scale terminals, specialty markets, and on-board fueling systems coupled with marine bunkering infrastructure projects.

We are also excited to deliver two technical programs in the Gastech LNG to Power and LNG Transportation conference sections. In addition to the traditional liquefaction, storage and transport products we offer, we are also differentiating in new and regulatory driven applications. For example, LNG is being used in small-scale and utility-scale terminals to serve specific uses such as marine bunkering, fuel for over the road transport, and power generation in targeted locations. In particular, LNG is being used as a back-up fuel supply to supplement insufficient or unreliable capacity. Please join our Director of Project Solutions, Erik Langeteig, who will present the optimum backup fuel solution in the LNG to Power session (Tuesday September 17, 2019, at 5:00pm Central in room 303/304).

Another example of Chart’s differentiation is our Gas By Rail (“GBR”) offering which has garnered recent attention with President Trump’s executive orders surrounding LNG by rail. With increased environmental awareness and the escalating costs of diesel, rail operators are interested in natural gas fueling. Recently we designed and built LNG fuel tenders for Florida East Coast Railway (FEC) to roll out its line-haul fleet of 24 locomotives that had all been converted to dual fuel, becoming the first North American railway to do so. In our “LNG on the Rails” session (Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11:45am Central in room 301/302), our Product Manager of the Rail Group, Scott Nason, will outline the technical aspects of LNG rail applications.

Contact:

William De Los Santos

VP, Global Marketing

Cell: (918) 815-2880

William.DeLosSantos @ c h a rt in du str i e s.c o m

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple market applications in Energy and Industrial Gas. Our unique product portfolio is used throughout the liquid gas supply chain in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart has domestic operations located across the United States and an international presence in Asia, Australia, Europe and Latin America. To learn more, visit w w w .Cha r t in d ustri e s. c o m .



