JAGGAER and riskmethods Address Supply Chain Risk as a Digital Transformation Catalyst

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER , the world's largest independent spend management company and riskmethods , a leader in supply chain risk management, will analyze today's dynamic supply chain and provide actionable intelligence on converting risk into an initiative for digital transformation. Register here for Risk management as a driver for digital transformation in procurement: a live webinar on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 3:30 – 4:00 PM CET.



An increasingly complex and challenging global supply chain has forced many companies that have become used to smooth and predicable lines of commerce to rethink fundamental aspects of their existing supply infrastructures. Delays in shipments or forced sourcing of new suppliers have a profound ripple effect on business that impacts bottom line revenues, product delivery timetables and ultimately workforce stability. This scenario has created a tangible need for supply chain digital transformation of risk and supplier management, that not only minimizes risk, but increases productivity through the introduction of new, efficient automated processes.

Procurement experts from JAGGAER and riskmethods will share real world insights and provide critical guidance to answer these vexing questions:

What are the initial steps for a procurement digital transformation program?

What are the biggest obstacles facing today’s procurement teams?

How can procurement integrate Sourcing, SRM and Risk Management to generate value?

How will emerging technologies increase efficiency and effectiveness in procurement in the future?

How can procurement benefit from innovations in Machine Learning and Big Data Analytics?

JAGGAER’s REV2019 event happens October 1-3, 2019 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina in San Diego, CA. REV2019’s central theme is “Educate – Innovate – Accelerate,” and is an expression of the company’s vision of enabling customers to achieve their business goals through effective application of tools designed to simplify procurement for any enterprise.

For more information on REV2019

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company , with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.

About riskmethods

riskmethods empowers businesses with a solution to identify, assess and mitigate supply chain risk. By using artificial intelligence, riskmethods helps customers automate and accelerate threat detection, enabling them to gain competitive advantage with a well-managed approach to meeting customer demands, protecting reputation and reducing total cost of risk. To learn more about why riskmethods is the intelligent way to manage risk, visit http://www.riskmethods.net or connect with us on LinkedIn .

