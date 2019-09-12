The $4.2Bn Lighting Fixtures Market in Asia-Pacific to 2022 - Market Size & Activity Trends, International Trade, Competitive System, Light Sources, Distribution Channels, Economic Indicators

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Lighting Fixtures Market in Asia Pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report, now at its third edition, analyses the lighting fixtures market in 6 Asia Pacific countries (Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam), a market with an estimated consumption (at factory prices) that, in 2017, amounts to USD 3.6 billion.



The first chapter offers an overview of the lighting industry in Asia Pacific as a whole, ranking the top companies as total lighting sales, as lighting fixtures sales by segment, specific products & applications, light sources, LED & conventional lamps sales, distribution channels.



The report is structured as follows, for each country:

Paragraph 1 - Market size and activity trend - offers an overview of the lighting fixtures industry with data on production, consumption, international trade, for the period 2012-2017.

Paragraph 2 - International trade - provides detailed tables on lighting fixtures exports and imports by country and by geographical area, highlighting the main destination for lighting fixtures exports and the top lighting fixtures importers, and data on international trade of lamps, pointing out the percentage share of LED-based lamps on total exported and imported lamps.

Paragraph 3 - Competitive system - offers an insight into the leading local and foreign players present in each market, via detailed tables showing sales data and market shares and short company profiles. Company rankings are showed both as estimates of total lighting sales, including Lighting fixtures, LED and Conventional lamps, LED modules, Automotive lamps, Lighting equipment, Lighting controls, and estimates of only lighting fixtures sales.

Paragraph 4 - Light sources - provides an estimated breakdown of lighting fixtures sales by light sources (penetration rate of the LED lighting segment versus conventional lighting sources).

Paragraph 5 - Distribution channels - gives an overview of the main distribution channels. A selection of architectural companies involved in the lighting business, plus a selection of the main associations and trade fairs are also included.

Paragraph 6 - Economic indicators - provides data and forecasts for selected macroeconomic indicators, population and social trends, building activity

Highlights



The lighting fixtures market in Asia Pacific (6 countries: Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam) is estimated worth USD 3,600 million at factory prices, for the year 2017. In the current year, market value will be in excess of USD 3.8 billion, and in 2019 in excess of USD 4.2 billion.

Over one billion USD is made by LED-based lighting fixtures, while the market for conventionally powered lighting fixtures is worth approximately USD 2.5 billion

Not included in the above-mentioned figure are lamps (Conventional and LED lamps), LED modules, lighting equipment (drivers), lighting controls, for an estimated additional USD 860 million (approximately USD 620 million lamps, USD 240 million between modules, drivers, automotive lamps, controls).

Top 50 players hold around 35% of the lighting fixtures market in Asia Pacific and around 50% of the total lighting market (fixtures, lamps, equipment).

Vietnam and Indonesia are today the major markets in the Region.

Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore are the main exporters.

Commercial lighting market in Asia Pacific (6 Countries) is estimated worth around USD 1,170 million in 2017. The expected growth rate is around 5% yearly for 2018 and 2019.

The outdoor lighting market is estimated worth around USD 790 million.

Approximately a quarter of the Asia Pacific market for lighting fixtures is handled on a Project basis. Almost 50% of the market is handled by wholesalers.

Key Topics Covered



The lighting industry at a glance: Lighting fixtures basic data, international trade of lamps, estimates of the global lighting market. Estimated total lighting sales, lighting fixtures sales, LED and conventional lamps sales in Asia Pacific and market shares for a sample of 50/30 companies. Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Outdoor lighting: estimated sales and market shares of the major companies, by segment. Breakdown of architectural/commercial, industrial, outdoor lighting fixtures sales by product and destination for a sample of companies and sector estimates. LED-based lighting fixtures sales and conventional sources. Breakdown of lighting fixtures sales by distribution channels among the top local players. Country Analysis: Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam Data on lighting fixtures production, consumption, international trade by country and by segment, activity trend, estimated data and 2018-2022 forecasts on the LED market, the major players.

For each country considered:

Market size and activity trend: lighting fixtures time series on production, consumption and international trade

International trade: export and import flows of lighting fixtures by country and by geographical area of destination/origin, and data on international trade of lamps.

Competitive system: estimated lighting fixtures sales data and market shares among the major local and international players present in each market, as well as short company profiles

Light sources: LED lighting segment versus conventional lighting sources

Distribution: an overview of the main distribution channels and selection of architectural offices and lighting designers, lighting fairs and associations.

Economic indicators: data and forecasts for selected economic and population indicators

Companies Mentioned



Davis Lighting

Dien Quang Lamp

Duhai LED

Endo

Es-Team

Everlight

Fosera

FSL

GE Lighting

GigaTera

Hannochs

Hapulico

Inesa Feilo

Iwasaki

Kingsun

Kohsun

L&E

Leedarson

Ligman

LuxLight

Nikkon Lighting

NVC

Opple

Osram

Panasonic

Pemco

PMT Electrical

Racer

Rang Dong

Signify (Philips Lighting)

Sin Lian Wah

Tan Phat

Toshiba

Tospo

Ushio Philippines

Wooree Vina

XaLoTho

Yankon

YLI Industry

Zumtobel

