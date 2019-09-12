Global LEDs & Lighting Fixtures Market Outlook to 2022 - Growth Drivers, Trends, Competition, Supply Chain, Top 50 Global Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LEDs and the Worldwide Market for Lighting Fixtures" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The IX edition of the LEDs and the worldwide market for lighting fixtures is mainly based on around 300 interviews with manufacturers and retailers of lighting fixtures worldwide during the first half of 2018, in addition to statistical data and 20-year experience of the author in the lighting fixtures industry.



The report provides estimated data on the consumption of total lighting fixtures and LED-based lighting fixtures for the years 2012-2017 and forecasts for the years 2018-2022.



A breakdown of LED lighting fixtures worldwide market is provided by country/geographical area, segment, product, and application.



LED-based lighting fixtures sales and related market shares are provided for the major companies operating in this market by considered countries. Short company profiles are also included. In the ranking, there are both companies using LEDs for some 30%-40% of their company turnover and LED lighting specialists. Company market shares are given also for sectors and applications.



A focus on the supply chain of the LED industry is provided, as well as a section describing the breakthrough technologies that are supposed to lead the industry in the coming years.



Highlights



In 2017, the global lighting market reached a value of almost USD 92 billion. Out of this value, LED-base lighting accounts for almost USD 50 billion, corresponding to around 54% of its value.



It is forecast that the average annual growth of the worldwide market for lighting fixtures in the next five years (2017-2022) is going to be around 3%. This synthetic number comes from the projection of a contraction of conventional lighting fixtures consumption of 7% on average per year and an annual average increase of 9% of LED-base luminaires between 2017 and 2022. Therefore, the worldwide market for lighting fixtures in the year 2022 is projected to reach a value of around USD 106 billion, at constant (2017) prices.



Although it is still very dynamic, the LED lighting fixtures growth has been decelerating compared to a few years ago. Long replacement cycle once installed and the declining margins dampened by pricing headwinds have been making the LED business less profitable than it was a few years ago. For this reason, the industry has now identified in the intelligent networked lighting, building management systems, and the IoT applications the next propelling force that will guide the market in the next future.

Key Topics Covered



1. Basic Data and Activity Trends

Lighting fixtures market and LED lighting market evolution, 2012-2017 estimates and 2018-2022 forecasts: by country or geographical area, by segment: residential, commercial, industrial, outdoor

Main products: value, average price, volume

LED lamps: world trade evolution, 2009-2017

Distributions channels

2. Worldwide Competition: Top 50 Players

Estimated sales of LED lighting and market shares for 50 among the leading companies, 2017

Sales of LED lighting and market shares for the main products and applications: Hospitality, Office, Retail, Entertainment, Museums & other Art Venues, Other (schools, airports, public premises, etc.) solutions; Industrial plants, Hazardous conditions, Emergency, Healthcare, Marine; Path lighting, step lighting, bollards, Faade lighting, urban landscape, architectural lighting, Christmas and Events lighting, Street lighting (pole mounted, high mast), Tunnels and galleries lighting, Area lighting (sporting plants, parking, large area spaces applications).

3. Regional Reports: Activity Trend and Market Shares

For each country or geographical area considered in this report: activity trend, estimated sales and market shares for the major companies (Ranking)

4. Supply Chain and Financial Indicators

Suppliers of packaged LED and chips, wafers, and drivers

Financial indicators: operating revenue, EBITDA and EBITDA margin for 95 lighting companies

5. Mid-Term Growth Drivers

Breakthrough technologies: smart lighting, Human Centric Lighting, OLED, Laser Lighting

Companies Mentioned



Acuity Brands

Bajaj

Beghelli

Construlita

Cree

Current by GE Lighting

Daiko

Delta Light

Dialight

Eaton

Eglo

Endo

Erco

Fagerhult

Finelite

Flos

Focal Point

FSL Lighting

Glamox

Huayi

Huda Lighting

Hubbell

iGuzzini

Ikea

Inesa Feilo

Intense

Intral

Iwasaki

Kaneka

Kingsun

Koizumi

Ledvance

Leedarson

L&E,LG Display

LG Innotek

Lumenpulse

Lumileds

MLS-Forest

Nationstar

Nichia

Nikkon

NVC

Opple

Osram

Pak Lighting

Panasonic

RangDong

Regent

RZB

Schreder

SengLed

Seoul

Signify (Philips Lighting)

Soraa

Taschibra

Tongfang

Tospo

Trilux

Yankon

Waldmann

Wooree

Zumtobel

