Global Additive Manufacturing Markets to 2023: Machines, Materials, Technologies, Applications, New Developments, Industry Structure

The rapidly growing selection of materials, new approaches to automation, and increases in speed are allowing for growth in applications for 3D printing across industries, ranging from aerospace and automotive to durable goods, healthcare, dental care and jewellery.



Study Goals and Objectives



This study focuses on providing data about the size and growth of markets, company profiles, and industry trends in AM machines, materials and processes. The goal of this report is to provide a detailed and comprehensive multi-client study of the markets in North America, Europe, Japan, China and the rest of the world (RoW) for these machines, materials and processes, as well as potential business opportunities.



A primary objective of this report is a thorough coverage of underlying economic issues driving the development of AM machines, materials and processes, as well as assessments of advanced types of AM machines, materials and processes that are being developed. Another important objective is to provide realistic market data and forecasts of growth for AM machines, materials and processes.

This study provides the most thorough and up-to-date assessment that can be found anywhere on the subject. The study also provides extensive quantification of the many important facets of worldwide market development for AM machines, materials and processes. This, in turn, contributes to a determination of the kinds of strategic responses companies may adopt in order to compete in these dynamic markets.



Users of AM machines, materials and processes in developed markets must contend with twin pressures - to innovate and, at the same time, to reduce costs. New applications for AM machines, materials and processes have been proposed in recent years. This equipment study condenses all these business-related issues and opportunities.



This report has been prepared to highlight the many new developments in the additive manufacturing industry. Some of the technology segments are mature, while others are still emerging. Application segments have also been widening. These developments have created a need for a formal analysis of the technological and business issues, trends in technology, application and competition between countries and regions in this market.



Reasons for Doing the Study



The diversified businesses of AM machines, materials and processes are complex and fast-moving, with manufacturers increasingly adopting a truly global view of the market. Around the world, consumers are demanding high quality as well as extremely long cycle life. In this challenging market, manufacturers have attempted to achieve growth through company mergers and acquisitions and by implementing global strategies.



Recognizing the new emerging technologies and applications, the author has conducted a detailed study and updated technology developments and markets. This report identifies and evaluates new markets and new product developments that show potential growth for AM machines, materials and processes.



The report provides practical and cautionary advice and guidelines for managers, researchers, educators and investors in organizations around the world.



Format and Scope



The market data contained in this report quantify opportunities for AM machines, materials and processes equipment. In addition to product types, this report also covers the merits and future prospects of these businesses, including corporate strategies, information technologies, and the means for providing these highly advanced product and service offerings.

This report also covers in detail the economic and technological issues regarded by many as critical to the industry's current state of change. It provides a review of the AM machines, materials and processes industry and its structure, and of the many companies involved in providing these products.

The competitive positions of the main players in the market, and the strategic options they face, also are discussed, along with such factors as marketing, distribution and operations.



Report Summary



Rapid Prototyping (RP) remains the dominant application of polymer AM processes and is well established in the market. Many of the aforementioned technologies are limited to RP, as they do not allow for processing of common engineering materials (polymers, metals, ceramics and composites thereof) with sufficient mechanical properties.



Besides RP, AM for rapid tooling also makes up some of the current AM activity involving the fabrication of molds and dies. For manufacturing applications of AM processes, notable areas of success include the production of medical devices such as dental crowns and hearing aids. Rapid tooling also has been applied to the production of consumer products, including high-value lighting goods and electronics.

The aerospace sector also has found a number of applications, often driven by the possibilities of improving buy-to-fly ratios and reducing the weight of components through design optimization. Other areas benefitting from rapid tooling include automotive, jewelry, architecture and defense applications.



AM offers the potential for developing complex, customized products that are prohibitively expensive to produce in current manufacturing settings. AM is poised to bring about a revolution in the way products are designed, manufactured, and distributed to end-users. The technology has gained significant academic as well as industry interest due to its ability to create complex geometries with customizable material properties. AM has also inspired the development of the maker movement by democratizing design and manufacturing.



Major findings of this report are:

According to the new study, the 2018 market for AM machines, materials and processes is projected to reach $6,500 million in 2018. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5% from 2018 through 2023, to reach $19,500 million in 2023.

Products revenue top 48%, followed by Service Revenue with 38% and other miscellaneous with 14%

The 2018 global market for AM machines, materials and processes by application is comprised of motor vehicles, aerospace, industry/business machines, medical devices and products /dental, government/military, architecture, consumer products/electronics, academics institutions and others.

The 2018 global market for additive manufacturing machines, materials and processes by technology, segmented into seven different categories, includes material extrusion, power bed fusion, vet photo-polymerization, material jetting, binder jetting, directed energy deposition, and sheet lamination or laminated object manufacturing (LOM).

In 2018, the AM machines, materials and processes market in North America has the highest market share, followed by Europe, Japan, and China. By 2023, North America is projected to retain the highest market share. By 2023, China is projected to show the highest CAGR%.

Key Topics Covered



Introduction

Executive Summary

Summary Table Global Market Size/Percentage Share for Additive Manufacturing Products, Service and Other Revenues, 2018 and 2023

Summary Figure Global Market Size/Percentage Share for Additive Manufacturing Products, Service and Other Revenues 2018-2023

Industry Overview

Industrial Usage

Hobbyist and Home Usage

Industry Overview of Third-Party Service Bureaus.

Table 1 Additives Manufacturing/3Dp Service Bureaus Business Models

Printer Makes/Models and Their Areas of Use

Table 2 2018 Printer Makes/Models and Their Uses

Table 3 Desktop Additive Manufacturing/3Dp Models Costing Less Than $20,000

Overview of Additive Manufacturing Ecosystem

Table 4 Classification of Additive Manufacturing Processes V/S Applications

Additive Manufacturing Process Steps

Technology Overview

Table 5 Definitions of Key Terms in Additive Manufacturing

Process Control in AM Machines

Basic Processes and Materials in AM

Table 6 Plastics Typically Used in Additive Manufacturing

Table 7 Metals Typically Used in Additive Manufacturing

Table 8 Features of Additive Manufacturing Processes

Table 9 Advantages of Additive Manufacturing Processes

Table 10 Typical Sizes/Volumes of Machines Used in Additive Manufacturing Processes

Types of Additive Manufacturing Technology

Table 11 Classification of Additive Manufacturing Processes By Astm International

Material Extrusion AM Processes

Powder Bed Fusion AM Processes

Table 12 Powder Bed Fusion Additive Manufacturing Processes

Vat Photo-Polymerization AM Processes

Material Jetting AM Processes

Binder Jetting Additive Manufacturing Processes

Sheet Laminations

Directed Energy Deposition

Software Used in AM

Table 13 3D Software Packages for Additive Manufacturing Machines

New Technology Developments in Additive Manufacturing Machines Through 2018

Table 14 New Technology Developments in Additive Manufacturing Machines Through 2018

Applications

Automotives

Table 15 Additive Manufacturing Examples in Automotives

Aerospace

Table 16 Uses of Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace

Industry/Business Machines

Table 17 Uses of Additive Manufacturing in Industry/Business Machines

Medical Applications

Additive Manufacturing of Non-Invasive Prosthetics

Surgical Tools and Guides

Dental Devices

Implantable Orthopedic Devices

Bioprinting

Regulations for Medical Devices Produced By Additive Manufacturing

Table 18 Important Regulations for Medical Devices Produced By Additive Manufacturing

Government and Military Applications

Qualification of AM Parts in Aerospace Applications

Table 19 Important Regulations for Aerospace Devices Produced By Additive Manufacturing

Additive Manufacturing Applications in Architecture

Table 20 Additive Manufacturing in Architecture

Consumer Products/Electronics/Education/Academic Institutes

Table 21 Consumer Products/Electronics/Academics and Other Applications of Additive Manufacturing

Post Process Control in Additive Manufacturing

Table 22 Post Process Control in Additive Manufacturing

Limitations of Additive Manufacturing

Markets

Evolution of Printer and Materials Technologies

Developing Value Chain

Widespread Innovations

Market Indicators

Drivers To Development and Adoption

Market According To System Types

Table 23 References for Market Size and Growth Rate Projections for Additive Manufacturing Machines, Materials and Processes

U.S. Additives Shipments

Table 24 U.S. Additives Shipments in 2011

Table 25 Segmented Global Market for Additive Manufacturing Machines and Other Inputs Through 2023

Figure 1A Segmented Global Market for Additive Manufacturing Machines and Other Inputs Through 2023

Figure 1B Segmented Global Market for Additive Manufacturing Machines and Other Inputs in 2023

Table 26 Global Market for Additive Manufacturing Machines By Form Factor Through 2023

Figure 2 Global Market for Additive Manufacturing Machines By Form Factor Through 2023

Table 27 Global Market for AM Machines By Technology Through 2023

Figure 3A Global Market for AM Machines By Technology in 2018

Figure 3B Global Market for AM Machines By Technology in 2023

Table 28 Global Market for AM Machines By Application Sectors Through 2023

Figure 4A Global Market of AM Machines By Application Sectors in 2018

Figure 4B Global Market of AM Machines By Application Sectors in 2023

Table 29 Summary of Global Market of AM Machines By Region Through 2023

Figure 5 Summary of Global Market of AM Machines By Region Through 2023

Mergers, Acquisitions and Divestitures

Table 30 Summary of Acquisitions, Mergers and Deals During 2014-2018

Patents

Table 31 U.S. Patents Granted for Additive Manufacturing Machines, Materials and Processes

From January 2014 Through June 2018

Overview of International U.S. Patent Activity in Additive Manufacturing Machines

Table 32 Number of U.S. Additive Manufacturing Patents Assigned By Region From January 2014 Through June 2018 Table 33 Top U.S. Patent Assignees for Additive Manufacturing Machines, Materials and Processes From January 2014 Through June 2018

Figure 6 Top U.S. Patent Assignees for Additive Manufacturing Machines, Materials and Processes

From January 2014 Through June 2018

Listing of U.S. Patents for Top Additive Manufacturing Machines, Materials and Processes

Direct Writing for Additive Manufacturing Systems

3D Printing Colorization

Method and Apparatus for Adding Detail To A 3D Solid Model Using A Secondary Geometric Representation

Part Material for Electrophotography-Based Additive Manufacturing

Direct Writing for Additive Manufacturing Systems

Method for Printing Three-Dimensional Parts With Part Strain Orientation

Registration and Overlay Error Correction of Electrophotographically Formed Elements in an Additive Manufacturing System

Consumable Assembly With Payout Tube for Additive Manufacturing System

Layer Transfusion With Transfixing for Additive Manufacturing

Layer Transfusion for Additive Manufacturing

Electrophotography-Based Additive Manufacturing With Pre-Sintering

Encoded Consumable Materials and Sensor Assemblies for Use in Additive Manufacturing Systems

Polymer-Based Molds and Methods of Manufacturing Thereof

Method for Printing Three-Dimensional Items With Semi-Crystalline Build Materials

Layer Transfusion With Transfixing for Additive Manufacturing

3D Printed Auxetic Structures

Methods for the Manufacture of Intraluminal Endoprosthesis

Additive Manufacturing Technique for Printing Three-Dimensional Parts With Printed Receiving Surfaces

Method and System for Building Painted Three-Dimensional Objects

Systems and Methods for Creating Near Real-Time Embossed Meshes

Method of Printing A Three-Dimensional Article

Powder Compositions and Methods of Manufacturing Articles Therefrom

Polyester Powder Compositions, Methods and Articles

Additive Manufacturing With Polyamide Consumable Materials

Additive Manufacturing Method for Building Three-Dimensional Objects With Core-Shell Arrangements

Additive Manufacturing With Virtual Planarization Control

Additive Manufacturing With Polyamide Consumable Materials

Support Structures and Deposition Techniques for 3D Printing

Infiltrated Articles Prepared By A Laser Sintering Method & Method of Manufacturing the Same

3-D Object System Incorporating Two Materials in One Layer

Three-Dimensional Printing Material System and Method

Powder Compositions and Methods of Manufacturing Articles Therefrom

Direct Writing for Additive Manufacturing Systems

Compositions and Methods for Selective Deposition Modelling

Printing System for Forming Three Dimensional Objects

Three-Dimensional Printing Material System and Method

Powder Distribution for Laser Sintering Systems

Printing System for Forming Three Dimensional Objects

Solid Imaging Systems, Components Thereof, and Methods of Solid Imaging

Compositions and Methods for Selective Deposition Modelling

Compositions and Methods for Selective Deposition Modelling

Build Material and Applications Thereof

Company Profiles

Section 1: Manufacturers of AM Machines

3D Systems

Arcam AB

Carbon, Inc

Digital Metals

Eos Gmbh - Electro-Optical Systems

Envisiontec, Inc

Flash Forge Corporation

Formlabs, Inc

Ge Additive Group

HP Inc

M3D, LLC

Mark Forged

Matsuura Machinery USA

Methods 3D, Inc

Monoprice, Inc

Nano Dimension Inc

Optomec Corporation

Protolabs Inc

Renishaw Inc

Sciaky, Inc

SLM Solutions Gmbh

Stratasys, Inc

Trumpf Inc

Ultimaker Bv

Voxeljet Ag

Xyz Taiwan

Section 2 - Manufacturers of AM Metal Powder

Ap&C Advanced Powders and Coatings Inc

Heraeus Germany Gmbh & COG

Hoeganaes Corporation (A GKN Company)

Hoganas AB

LPW Technology Ltd

Sandvik Osprey Ltd

Gkn Additive

Section 3 - Manufacturers of AM Polymer Powder

Advanced Laser Materials, LLC

Basf Se

CRP Technology Sl

Sigma Labs Inc

Section 4 - Manufacturers and Suppliers of AM Software

Altair Engineering

Autodesk Inc

Siemens Process Industries and Drives

Section 5 - Contract Manufacturers / AM Service

Bureaus

3I-Print

Arconic

Concurrent Technologies Corporation

Digital Alloys, Inc

Fit Ag

Forecast 3D

Gkn Hoeganaes (A Gkn Company)

GPI Prototype & Manufacturing Services, LLC

Materialise Nv

I3D MFG

Imperial Machine & Tool Co

Method 3D

The National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (Ncam)

Oerlikon AM (Citim Gmbh)

Protolabs Company

Rostec Russia

Sculpteo

Slice MFG Studios

Wipro3D

Section 6 - AM End Users

Bosch Service

Caterpillar

Ge Centre for Additive Technology Advancement

Harbec, Inc

Jabil Company

Materials Solutions Limited

Moog Inc

Triumph Group Inc

Section 7 - AM Consultants



