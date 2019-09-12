Global Additive Manufacturing Markets to 2023: Machines, Materials, Technologies, Applications, New Developments, Industry Structure
The rapidly growing selection of materials, new approaches to automation, and increases in speed are allowing for growth in applications for 3D printing across industries, ranging from aerospace and automotive to durable goods, healthcare, dental care and jewellery.
Study Goals and Objectives
This study focuses on providing data about the size and growth of markets, company profiles, and industry trends in AM machines, materials and processes. The goal of this report is to provide a detailed and comprehensive multi-client study of the markets in North America, Europe, Japan, China and the rest of the world (RoW) for these machines, materials and processes, as well as potential business opportunities.
A primary objective of this report is a thorough coverage of underlying economic issues driving the development of AM machines, materials and processes, as well as assessments of advanced types of AM machines, materials and processes that are being developed. Another important objective is to provide realistic market data and forecasts of growth for AM machines, materials and processes.
This study provides the most thorough and up-to-date assessment that can be found anywhere on the subject. The study also provides extensive quantification of the many important facets of worldwide market development for AM machines, materials and processes. This, in turn, contributes to a determination of the kinds of strategic responses companies may adopt in order to compete in these dynamic markets.
Users of AM machines, materials and processes in developed markets must contend with twin pressures - to innovate and, at the same time, to reduce costs. New applications for AM machines, materials and processes have been proposed in recent years. This equipment study condenses all these business-related issues and opportunities.
This report has been prepared to highlight the many new developments in the additive manufacturing industry. Some of the technology segments are mature, while others are still emerging. Application segments have also been widening. These developments have created a need for a formal analysis of the technological and business issues, trends in technology, application and competition between countries and regions in this market.
Reasons for Doing the Study
The diversified businesses of AM machines, materials and processes are complex and fast-moving, with manufacturers increasingly adopting a truly global view of the market. Around the world, consumers are demanding high quality as well as extremely long cycle life. In this challenging market, manufacturers have attempted to achieve growth through company mergers and acquisitions and by implementing global strategies.
Recognizing the new emerging technologies and applications, the author has conducted a detailed study and updated technology developments and markets. This report identifies and evaluates new markets and new product developments that show potential growth for AM machines, materials and processes.
The report provides practical and cautionary advice and guidelines for managers, researchers, educators and investors in organizations around the world.
Format and Scope
The market data contained in this report quantify opportunities for AM machines, materials and processes equipment. In addition to product types, this report also covers the merits and future prospects of these businesses, including corporate strategies, information technologies, and the means for providing these highly advanced product and service offerings.
This report also covers in detail the economic and technological issues regarded by many as critical to the industry's current state of change. It provides a review of the AM machines, materials and processes industry and its structure, and of the many companies involved in providing these products.
The competitive positions of the main players in the market, and the strategic options they face, also are discussed, along with such factors as marketing, distribution and operations.
Report Summary
Rapid Prototyping (RP) remains the dominant application of polymer AM processes and is well established in the market. Many of the aforementioned technologies are limited to RP, as they do not allow for processing of common engineering materials (polymers, metals, ceramics and composites thereof) with sufficient mechanical properties.
Besides RP, AM for rapid tooling also makes up some of the current AM activity involving the fabrication of molds and dies. For manufacturing applications of AM processes, notable areas of success include the production of medical devices such as dental crowns and hearing aids. Rapid tooling also has been applied to the production of consumer products, including high-value lighting goods and electronics.
The aerospace sector also has found a number of applications, often driven by the possibilities of improving buy-to-fly ratios and reducing the weight of components through design optimization. Other areas benefitting from rapid tooling include automotive, jewelry, architecture and defense applications.
AM offers the potential for developing complex, customized products that are prohibitively expensive to produce in current manufacturing settings. AM is poised to bring about a revolution in the way products are designed, manufactured, and distributed to end-users. The technology has gained significant academic as well as industry interest due to its ability to create complex geometries with customizable material properties. AM has also inspired the development of the maker movement by democratizing design and manufacturing.
Major findings of this report are:
- According to the new study, the 2018 market for AM machines, materials and processes is projected to reach $6,500 million in 2018. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5% from 2018 through 2023, to reach $19,500 million in 2023.
- Products revenue top 48%, followed by Service Revenue with 38% and other miscellaneous with 14%
- The 2018 global market for AM machines, materials and processes by application is comprised of motor vehicles, aerospace, industry/business machines, medical devices and products /dental, government/military, architecture, consumer products/electronics, academics institutions and others.
- The 2018 global market for additive manufacturing machines, materials and processes by technology, segmented into seven different categories, includes material extrusion, power bed fusion, vet photo-polymerization, material jetting, binder jetting, directed energy deposition, and sheet lamination or laminated object manufacturing (LOM).
- In 2018, the AM machines, materials and processes market in North America has the highest market share, followed by Europe, Japan, and China. By 2023, North America is projected to retain the highest market share. By 2023, China is projected to show the highest CAGR%.
Key Topics Covered
Introduction
Executive Summary
- Summary Table Global Market Size/Percentage Share for Additive Manufacturing Products, Service and Other Revenues, 2018 and 2023
- Summary Figure Global Market Size/Percentage Share for Additive Manufacturing Products, Service and Other Revenues 2018-2023
Industry Overview
- Industrial Usage
- Hobbyist and Home Usage
- Industry Overview of Third-Party Service Bureaus.
- Table 1 Additives Manufacturing/3Dp Service Bureaus Business Models
- Printer Makes/Models and Their Areas of Use
- Table 2 2018 Printer Makes/Models and Their Uses
- Table 3 Desktop Additive Manufacturing/3Dp Models Costing Less Than $20,000
- Overview of Additive Manufacturing Ecosystem
- Table 4 Classification of Additive Manufacturing Processes V/S Applications
- Additive Manufacturing Process Steps
Technology Overview
- Table 5 Definitions of Key Terms in Additive Manufacturing
- Process Control in AM Machines
- Basic Processes and Materials in AM
- Table 6 Plastics Typically Used in Additive Manufacturing
- Table 7 Metals Typically Used in Additive Manufacturing
- Table 8 Features of Additive Manufacturing Processes
- Table 9 Advantages of Additive Manufacturing Processes
- Table 10 Typical Sizes/Volumes of Machines Used in Additive Manufacturing Processes
- Types of Additive Manufacturing Technology
- Table 11 Classification of Additive Manufacturing Processes By Astm International
- Material Extrusion AM Processes
- Powder Bed Fusion AM Processes
- Table 12 Powder Bed Fusion Additive Manufacturing Processes
- Vat Photo-Polymerization AM Processes
- Material Jetting AM Processes
- Binder Jetting Additive Manufacturing Processes
- Sheet Laminations
- Directed Energy Deposition
- Software Used in AM
- Table 13 3D Software Packages for Additive Manufacturing Machines
- New Technology Developments in Additive Manufacturing Machines Through 2018
- Table 14 New Technology Developments in Additive Manufacturing Machines Through 2018
Applications
- Automotives
- Table 15 Additive Manufacturing Examples in Automotives
- Aerospace
- Table 16 Uses of Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace
- Industry/Business Machines
- Table 17 Uses of Additive Manufacturing in Industry/Business Machines
- Medical Applications
- Additive Manufacturing of Non-Invasive Prosthetics
- Surgical Tools and Guides
- Dental Devices
- Implantable Orthopedic Devices
- Bioprinting
- Regulations for Medical Devices Produced By Additive Manufacturing
- Table 18 Important Regulations for Medical Devices Produced By Additive Manufacturing
- Government and Military Applications
- Qualification of AM Parts in Aerospace Applications
- Table 19 Important Regulations for Aerospace Devices Produced By Additive Manufacturing
- Additive Manufacturing Applications in Architecture
- Table 20 Additive Manufacturing in Architecture
- Consumer Products/Electronics/Education/Academic Institutes
- Table 21 Consumer Products/Electronics/Academics and Other Applications of Additive Manufacturing
- Post Process Control in Additive Manufacturing
- Table 22 Post Process Control in Additive Manufacturing
- Limitations of Additive Manufacturing
Markets
- Evolution of Printer and Materials Technologies
- Developing Value Chain
- Widespread Innovations
- Market Indicators
- Drivers To Development and Adoption
- Market According To System Types
- Table 23 References for Market Size and Growth Rate Projections for Additive Manufacturing Machines, Materials and Processes
- U.S. Additives Shipments
- Table 24 U.S. Additives Shipments in 2011
- Table 25 Segmented Global Market for Additive Manufacturing Machines and Other Inputs Through 2023
- Figure 1A Segmented Global Market for Additive Manufacturing Machines and Other Inputs Through 2023
- Figure 1B Segmented Global Market for Additive Manufacturing Machines and Other Inputs in 2023
- Table 26 Global Market for Additive Manufacturing Machines By Form Factor Through 2023
- Figure 2 Global Market for Additive Manufacturing Machines By Form Factor Through 2023
- Table 27 Global Market for AM Machines By Technology Through 2023
- Figure 3A Global Market for AM Machines By Technology in 2018
- Figure 3B Global Market for AM Machines By Technology in 2023
- Table 28 Global Market for AM Machines By Application Sectors Through 2023
- Figure 4A Global Market of AM Machines By Application Sectors in 2018
- Figure 4B Global Market of AM Machines By Application Sectors in 2023
- Table 29 Summary of Global Market of AM Machines By Region Through 2023
- Figure 5 Summary of Global Market of AM Machines By Region Through 2023
Mergers, Acquisitions and Divestitures
- Table 30 Summary of Acquisitions, Mergers and Deals During 2014-2018
Patents
- Table 31 U.S. Patents Granted for Additive Manufacturing Machines, Materials and Processes
- From January 2014 Through June 2018
- Overview of International U.S. Patent Activity in Additive Manufacturing Machines
- Table 32 Number of U.S. Additive Manufacturing Patents Assigned By Region From January 2014 Through June 2018 Table 33 Top U.S. Patent Assignees for Additive Manufacturing Machines, Materials and Processes From January 2014 Through June 2018
- Figure 6 Top U.S. Patent Assignees for Additive Manufacturing Machines, Materials and Processes
- From January 2014 Through June 2018
- Listing of U.S. Patents for Top Additive Manufacturing Machines, Materials and Processes
- Direct Writing for Additive Manufacturing Systems
- 3D Printing Colorization
- Method and Apparatus for Adding Detail To A 3D Solid Model Using A Secondary Geometric Representation
- Part Material for Electrophotography-Based Additive Manufacturing
- Direct Writing for Additive Manufacturing Systems
- Method for Printing Three-Dimensional Parts With Part Strain Orientation
- Registration and Overlay Error Correction of Electrophotographically Formed Elements in an Additive Manufacturing System
- Consumable Assembly With Payout Tube for Additive Manufacturing System
- Layer Transfusion With Transfixing for Additive Manufacturing
- Layer Transfusion for Additive Manufacturing
- Electrophotography-Based Additive Manufacturing With Pre-Sintering
- Encoded Consumable Materials and Sensor Assemblies for Use in Additive Manufacturing Systems
- Polymer-Based Molds and Methods of Manufacturing Thereof
- Method for Printing Three-Dimensional Items With Semi-Crystalline Build Materials
- Layer Transfusion With Transfixing for Additive Manufacturing
- 3D Printed Auxetic Structures
- Methods for the Manufacture of Intraluminal Endoprosthesis
- Additive Manufacturing Technique for Printing Three-Dimensional Parts With Printed Receiving Surfaces
- Method and System for Building Painted Three-Dimensional Objects
- Systems and Methods for Creating Near Real-Time Embossed Meshes
- Method of Printing A Three-Dimensional Article
- Powder Compositions and Methods of Manufacturing Articles Therefrom
- Polyester Powder Compositions, Methods and Articles
- Additive Manufacturing With Polyamide Consumable Materials
- Additive Manufacturing Method for Building Three-Dimensional Objects With Core-Shell Arrangements
- Additive Manufacturing With Virtual Planarization Control
- Additive Manufacturing With Polyamide Consumable Materials
- Support Structures and Deposition Techniques for 3D Printing
- Infiltrated Articles Prepared By A Laser Sintering Method & Method of Manufacturing the Same
- 3-D Object System Incorporating Two Materials in One Layer
- Three-Dimensional Printing Material System and Method
- Powder Compositions and Methods of Manufacturing Articles Therefrom
- Direct Writing for Additive Manufacturing Systems
- Compositions and Methods for Selective Deposition Modelling
- Printing System for Forming Three Dimensional Objects
- Three-Dimensional Printing Material System and Method
- Powder Distribution for Laser Sintering Systems
- Printing System for Forming Three Dimensional Objects
- Solid Imaging Systems, Components Thereof, and Methods of Solid Imaging
- Compositions and Methods for Selective Deposition Modelling
- Compositions and Methods for Selective Deposition Modelling
- Build Material and Applications Thereof
Company Profiles
Section 1: Manufacturers of AM Machines
- 3D Systems
- Arcam AB
- Carbon, Inc
- Digital Metals
- Eos Gmbh - Electro-Optical Systems
- Envisiontec, Inc
- Flash Forge Corporation
- Formlabs, Inc
- Ge Additive Group
- HP Inc
- M3D, LLC
- Mark Forged
- Matsuura Machinery USA
- Methods 3D, Inc
- Monoprice, Inc
- Nano Dimension Inc
- Optomec Corporation
- Protolabs Inc
- Renishaw Inc
- Sciaky, Inc
- SLM Solutions Gmbh
- Stratasys, Inc
- Trumpf Inc
- Ultimaker Bv
- Voxeljet Ag
- Xyz Taiwan
Section 2 - Manufacturers of AM Metal Powder
- Ap&C Advanced Powders and Coatings Inc
- Heraeus Germany Gmbh & COG
- Hoeganaes Corporation (A GKN Company)
- Hoganas AB
- LPW Technology Ltd
- Sandvik Osprey Ltd
- Gkn Additive
Section 3 - Manufacturers of AM Polymer Powder
- Advanced Laser Materials, LLC
- Basf Se
- CRP Technology Sl
- Sigma Labs Inc
Section 4 - Manufacturers and Suppliers of AM Software
- Altair Engineering
- Autodesk Inc
- Siemens Process Industries and Drives
Section 5 - Contract Manufacturers / AM Service
- Bureaus
- 3I-Print
- Arconic
- Concurrent Technologies Corporation
- Digital Alloys, Inc
- Fit Ag
- Forecast 3D
- Gkn Hoeganaes (A Gkn Company)
- GPI Prototype & Manufacturing Services, LLC
- Materialise Nv
- I3D MFG
- Imperial Machine & Tool Co
- Method 3D
- The National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (Ncam)
- Oerlikon AM (Citim Gmbh)
- Protolabs Company
- Rostec Russia
- Sculpteo
- Slice MFG Studios
- Wipro3D
Section 6 - AM End Users
- Bosch Service
- Caterpillar
- Ge Centre for Additive Technology Advancement
- Harbec, Inc
- Jabil Company
- Materials Solutions Limited
- Moog Inc
- Triumph Group Inc
Section 7 - AM Consultants
