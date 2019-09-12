World's Top 7 Aerospace & Defense Companies: Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus, 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus - 2019-2023 - Global Top 7 Aerospace & Defense Companies - Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Airbus, General Dynamics, Raytheon, BAE Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT Framework & Strategy Focus Analysis on the Global Top 7 Aerospace & Defense Companies.



Airbus S.A.S.

BAE Systems plc



General Dynamics Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

The Boeing Company

The report analyzes the overall, Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and provides insights into the Key Strategies & Plans being developed by the leading Global Aerospace & Defense Primes for the near to medium term horizon as the industry braces up for a significant growth phase ahead. The framework analyzes the Strengths & Weaknesses of the Industry OEMs from a standalone as well as relative perspective based on a comprehensive analysis of:

Business Portfolio & its Strategic Positioning

Breadth & Depth of Presence across Key Markets, Segments, Domains & Programs

Analysis of overall Cost Base, Structure & its Management

Analysis of Revenue streams, Resource Base & Key Competencies

Profitability, Key Profit Sources, Growth & Trend Analysis

Capital Structure and Financial Strength

Key Competitor Analysis across Market Segments & Degree of Competitive Intensity

Competitive Market Positioning across Key Markets, Segments, Domains & Programs

Overall Strategy Focus, R&D Strategy, Technological Strengths & Capabilities

The report concludes with an analysis of key trends, market conditions, potential growth opportunities and outlook for the global aerospace & defense industry.



Key Highlights



Defense Spending on the Upswing across most other parts of the World translating into the onset of a favorable cycle for the Aerospace & Defense Industry

The continued development of military capabilities by China & the resurgence of Russia as a key regional power over the years have induced a shift in the overall U.S. strategy towards competition with near-peer adversaries

The shift in the U.S. strategic focus entails 1.fast tracked procurement of systems & hardware to maintain numerical superiority Rapid development & deployment of next-generation capabilities to plug existing & potential capabilities gaps and to retain the traditional, long-standing strategic capabilities overmatch against adversaries along with continued R&D pursuits to maintain a technological edge

The defense industrial bases across the U.S. & Europe have been on a renaissance of sorts and are readily gearing up with a spurt in activity and is looking forward to a long & much-anticipated activity boom with most OEMs reinvigorating their industrial bases, in line with the age of disruptive technologies

The Aerospace & Defense industry's development and evolution over the medium term is going to be defined and shaped by technology which has been evolving rapidly and is poised to disrupt markets at a lightning pace

Investing in & developing capabilities rapidly in next-generation technologies, like Hypersonics and Directed Energy Systems, will be crucial for the industry OEMs from a long-term perspective

Relevance & Usefulness

Strategic Planning, Assessment & Decision-Making Processes

Competitor Analysis & Comparative Analysis of covered Industry OEMs

Identification of & Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities & Avenues

Analysis of Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and Key Strategies & Plans for all OEMs

Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment



Key Topics Covered



Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the Global Top 7 Aerospace & Defense Companies

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Employees

Revenues

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure

Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot - For each Industry OEM

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake Trend

Order Backlog Position & Growth Trend

Section 3: SWOT Analysis - For each of the Top 7 Industry Players

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

The Boeing Company

General Dynamics Corporation

Raytheon Company

Airbus S.A.S.

BAE Systems plc

Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

The Boeing Company

General Dynamics Corporation

Raytheon Company

Airbus S.A.S.

BAE Systems plc

Section 6: Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the Top 7 Global A&D Primes

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

The Boeing Company

General Dynamics Corporation

Raytheon Company

Airbus S.A.S.

BAE Systems plc

Section 7: Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the A&D OEMs

Analysis Coverage: Business and Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans Market, Segment, Domain & Program-Specific Strategies & Plans R&D Strategies & Plans Growth Strategies & Plans Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans Financial Strategies & Plans Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives



Section 8: Global Aerospace & Defense Industry - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 9: Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 10: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 11: Strategic Market Outlook - Global Aerospace & Defense

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense

Global Defense Spending Trends

Top 5 Defense Spending Nations & Defense Budgetary Trends

Key Growth & Technology Investment Priority Areas

Key Upcoming Defense Programs

Emerging Technologies

Market Outlook & Growth Projections

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/na5zrp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.