World's Top 7 Aerospace & Defense Companies: Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus, 2019-2023
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus - 2019-2023 - Global Top 7 Aerospace & Defense Companies - Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Airbus, General Dynamics, Raytheon, BAE Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT Framework & Strategy Focus Analysis on the Global Top 7 Aerospace & Defense Companies.
- Airbus S.A.S.
- BAE Systems plc
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Raytheon Company
- The Boeing Company
The report analyzes the overall, Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and provides insights into the Key Strategies & Plans being developed by the leading Global Aerospace & Defense Primes for the near to medium term horizon as the industry braces up for a significant growth phase ahead. The framework analyzes the Strengths & Weaknesses of the Industry OEMs from a standalone as well as relative perspective based on a comprehensive analysis of:
- Business Portfolio & its Strategic Positioning
- Breadth & Depth of Presence across Key Markets, Segments, Domains & Programs
- Analysis of overall Cost Base, Structure & its Management
- Analysis of Revenue streams, Resource Base & Key Competencies
- Profitability, Key Profit Sources, Growth & Trend Analysis
- Capital Structure and Financial Strength
- Key Competitor Analysis across Market Segments & Degree of Competitive Intensity
- Competitive Market Positioning across Key Markets, Segments, Domains & Programs
- Overall Strategy Focus, R&D Strategy, Technological Strengths & Capabilities
The report concludes with an analysis of key trends, market conditions, potential growth opportunities and outlook for the global aerospace & defense industry.
Key Highlights
- Defense Spending on the Upswing across most other parts of the World translating into the onset of a favorable cycle for the Aerospace & Defense Industry
- The continued development of military capabilities by China & the resurgence of Russia as a key regional power over the years have induced a shift in the overall U.S. strategy towards competition with near-peer adversaries
- The shift in the U.S. strategic focus entails 1.fast tracked procurement of systems & hardware to maintain numerical superiority Rapid development & deployment of next-generation capabilities to plug existing & potential capabilities gaps and to retain the traditional, long-standing strategic capabilities overmatch against adversaries along with continued R&D pursuits to maintain a technological edge
- The defense industrial bases across the U.S. & Europe have been on a renaissance of sorts and are readily gearing up with a spurt in activity and is looking forward to a long & much-anticipated activity boom with most OEMs reinvigorating their industrial bases, in line with the age of disruptive technologies
- The Aerospace & Defense industry's development and evolution over the medium term is going to be defined and shaped by technology which has been evolving rapidly and is poised to disrupt markets at a lightning pace
- Investing in & developing capabilities rapidly in next-generation technologies, like Hypersonics and Directed Energy Systems, will be crucial for the industry OEMs from a long-term perspective
Relevance & Usefulness
- Strategic Planning, Assessment & Decision-Making Processes
- Competitor Analysis & Comparative Analysis of covered Industry OEMs
- Identification of & Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities & Avenues
- Analysis of Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and Key Strategies & Plans for all OEMs
- Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment
Key Topics Covered
Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the Global Top 7 Aerospace & Defense Companies
- Founded
- Headquartered
- Business Segments
- Employees
- Revenues
- Market Capitalization
- Key Executives
- Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure
Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot - For each Industry OEM
- Revenue Base & Growth Trend
- Revenues Split by Key Segments
- Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
- Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
- Return on Sales Trend
- Profitability Growth Trend
- Cash Flow from Operations
- R&D Expenditure Trend
- CAPEX Trend
- Order Intake Trend
- Order Backlog Position & Growth Trend
Section 3: SWOT Analysis - For each of the Top 7 Industry Players
- Strengths to be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to be worked on
- Opportunities to be capitalized upon
- Threats to be negated & mitigated
Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- The Boeing Company
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Raytheon Company
- Airbus S.A.S.
- BAE Systems plc
Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- The Boeing Company
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Raytheon Company
- Airbus S.A.S.
- BAE Systems plc
Section 6: Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the Top 7 Global A&D Primes
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- The Boeing Company
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Raytheon Company
- Airbus S.A.S.
- BAE Systems plc
Section 7: Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the A&D OEMs
- Analysis Coverage:
- Business and Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans
- Market, Segment, Domain & Program-Specific Strategies & Plans
- R&D Strategies & Plans
- Growth Strategies & Plans
- Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans
- Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans
- Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans
- Financial Strategies & Plans
- Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
- Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives
Section 8: Global Aerospace & Defense Industry - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section 9: Key Trends
- Industry Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
Section 10: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 11: Strategic Market Outlook - Global Aerospace & Defense
- Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense
- Global Defense Spending Trends
- Top 5 Defense Spending Nations & Defense Budgetary Trends
- Key Growth & Technology Investment Priority Areas
- Key Upcoming Defense Programs
- Emerging Technologies
- Market Outlook & Growth Projections
