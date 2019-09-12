Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus on GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, and Safran (2019-2023) - The Top 4 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus - 2019-2023 - Global Top 4 Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers - GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Safran" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 2019 annual edition of this report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT framework & Strategy Focus Analysis on the World's Top 4 Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers.

GE Aviation

Pratt & Whitney Inc.

Rolls Royce Holdings PLC

Safran S.A. (CFM International)

The report analyzes the overall, Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and provides insights into the Key Strategies & Plans being developed by the Engine manufacturers for the near to medium-term horizon. The framework analyzes the Strengths & Weaknesses of the Engine OEMs from a standalone as well as relative perspective based on a comprehensive analysis of:

Product Portfolio & its Strategic Positioning

Breadth & Depth of Presence across Key Markets, Segments & Programs

Analysis of overall Cost Base, Structure & its Management

Analysis of Revenue streams, Resource Base & Key Competencies

Profitability, Key Profit Sources, Growth & Trend Analysis

Capital & Ownership Structure and Financial Strength

Key Competitor Analysis across Market Segments & Degree of Competitive Intensity

Competitive Market Positioning across Key Global Markets, Segments & Market Share

Overall Strategy Focus, R&D Strategy, Technological Strength & Capabilities

Report Excerpts

Commercial Aviation in growth phase with global passenger air traffic growth driving demand for new commercial aircraft incorporating latest engines and cutting edge technologies

Engine manufacturers; buoyed by the huge order backlog & visibility of order book positions; are ramping up production output to meet delivery timelines

Complex & challenging global macroeconomic environment marked by the ongoing wave of protectionism with flaring up of trade wars and slowing down of world economy, pose serious challenges over the near term to passenger traffic and cargo business

Airlines profitability under pressure with rising input costs and slowing demand

Engine OEMs focusing significantly on the development of hybrid-electric propulsion technologies for commercial & general aviation applications

Urban Aerial Mobility and resurgence of Supersonic air travel amongst key, upcoming growth areas for the engine manufacturers

Relevance & Usefulness

Strategic Planning, Assessment & Decision-Making Processes

Competitor Analysis & Comparative Analysis of covered Industry OEMs

Identification of & Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities & Avenues

Analysis of Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and Key Strategies & Plans for all OEMs

Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment

For Whom: Key Decision-Makers across Industry Value Chain

Key Topics Covered



Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the Top 4 Commercial Aircraft Engine Manufacturers

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Employees

Revenues

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure

Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot - For each of the 4 Key Engine OEMs

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake & Deliveries Trend

Order Backlog Position & Growth Trend

Section 3: SWOT Analysis - For each of the 4 Key Industry Players

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths

Pratt & Whitney Inc.

GE Aviation

Rolls Royce Holdings PLC



Safran S.A. (CFM International)

Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses

Pratt & Whitney Inc.

GE Aviation

Rolls Royce Holdings PLC



Safran S.A. (CFM International)

Section 6: Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the Top 4 Engine Manufacturers

Pratt & Whitney Inc.

GE Aviation

Rolls Royce Holdings PLC



Safran S.A. (CFM International)

Section 7: Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the Engine OEMs

Analysis Coverage: Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans Market Specific Strategies & Plans R&D Strategies & Plans Growth Strategies & Plans Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans Financial Strategies & Plans Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives



Section 8: Global Commercial Aircraft Engines Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 9: Key Market & Technology Trends



Section 10: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 11: Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines - Strategic Market Outlook through 2038

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aviation Turbofan Engines

Demand Growth Projections for Aviation Turbofan Engines: 2019-2038

Engines Production Forecasts - in Numbers Value of Projected Engines Production over the forecast period Aviation Turbofan Engines Demand Forecast by Thrust Class - 2019-2038 - Units Aviation Turbofan Engines Demand Forecast by Thrust Class - 2019-2038 - Deliveries Value Engines Deliveries Split Forecast for Key Geographic Markets & Regions - 2019-2038 - Engine Units Engine Deliveries Forecast for Key Geographic Markets & Regions - 2019-2038 - Deliveries Value



