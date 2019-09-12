Press Release Regarding the Turkey-Sudan Political Consultations

The political consultations between Turkey and Sudan will be held under the co-chairmanship of H.E. Ambassador Sedat Önal, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and H.E. Ambassador Omar Dahab Mohamed, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Sudan, in Ankara on 12 September 2019.

During the consultations, bilateral relations and regional developments, particularly Africa, will be discussed.



