DietDemand’s Revolutionary Weight Loss Coaching Utilizes Technology for Quick Results

/EIN News/ -- Jackson, MS, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nationwide, clients who’ve previously struggled to lose weight are now seeing fast results due to Diet Demand’s telemedicine-based weight loss coaching and medication services. Clients have on-demand access to experienced staff and convenient fat burning medications shipped directly to their homes or preferred pharmacies. Diet Demand has been able to successfully fill a niche in the market that eliminates the need for in-person visits and travel to weight loss clinics, while also providing doctor-designed meal plans and expert guidance unlike the majority of industry competitors that offer one-size-fits-all plans without customized support. Diet Demand credits its over 90% success rate on its attentiveness to individualized weight loss obstacles such as hormonal imbalances, emotional eating habits, learned eating behaviors, food re-education, stress-based eating, appetite control, and other factors. Their company believes that getting to the root of the problem dramatically increases a client’s chances of long-term success.

Just because Diet Demand is focused on long-term success, this doesn’t mean that the short-term is overlooked. For anyone who has struggled with weight cycling and rebounds, losing weight quickly is a key factor in motivating patients to stay encouraged and on target. Diet Demand’s Jumpstart Diet Plan might be exactly what they are looking for. This is a customized diet and prescription plan that addresses the needs of the individual, leading to fast results. Want to know more about DietDemand’s, at-home weight loss options? Call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

