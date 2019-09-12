Nabis Holdings Launches BIS, A New CBD Exclusive Brand

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE:NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) (“Nabis™” or the “Company”), a leading Canadian investment company with specialty investments in assets across multiple divisions of the cannabis sector, today announced the launch of BIS (Be In Synergy), its new exclusive brand of cannabidiol (“CBD”) product lines. BIS was created with the mission to develop innovative, high quality, efficient and safe consumer products through unique formulations and technologies that optimize the use and effects of cannabis. The BIS inaugural line of products is anticipated to be available for sale in late 2019.



The BIS brand includes a variety of exciting product lines to meet consumers’ medical, lifestyle and wellness needs. The BIS launch will include SKUs for edibles, vapes, patches, cosmetics, skincare and hair products. In addition, BIS has exclusive rights in the U.S. for a state-of-the-art spray oral delivery system for various cannabis-based products such as oils and liquids. This unique delivery system has an air and watertight design that will prolong shelf-life and enhance product quality.

Of note, the BIS brand will launch the BIS sublingual films developed with Cannova, a provider of innovative solutions for cannabis consumption that are designed to mask the taste of cannabinoids and increase solubility. Sublingual strips, which are consumed by under-the-tongue placement, allow for rapid absorption in which cannabinoids bypass the liver metabolism.

“Nabis has always been dedicated to the development and distribution of only the highest quality products,” said Shay Shnet, CEO & Director of Nabis. “Our creation of the BIS brand of CBD products reflect our commitment to excellence and consumer satisfaction. As we continue to expand the BIS brand, we are excited to present an elegant product line that we believe will fill a demand that has remained unmet in the cannabis and CBD industry until now.”

BIS products will be available for purchase in the U.S. in-store at Nabis dispensary locations and online at the BIS ecommerce site www.beinsynergy.com anticipated to launch late 2019.

Nabis announces that further to its press release dated January 29, 2019, its intention to acquire 100% of the membership units of Organica Patient Group Inc. (“OPG”), and RDF Management Group (“RDF”), and its press release dated January 28, 2019 to invest in a 70% interest of Hivemind Refinery (“HIVEMIND”), has been terminated. Nabis intends to pursue other opportunities and is no longer proceeding with the transactions.

About Nabis Holdings Inc.

Nabis Holdings is a Canadian investment issuer that invests in high quality cash flowing assets across multiple industries, including real property, securities, cryptocurrency, and all aspects of the U.S. and international cannabis sector. Led by two of the co-founders of MPX Bioceutical, one of the largest takeovers in the U.S. Cannabis space to date, the company has a proven track record in emerging markets to create significant shareholder value. The Company is focused on investing across the entire vertically integrated aspects of the space with a focus on revenue generation, EBITDA and growth.

For more information, please visit https://www.nabisholdings.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The risks are without limitations: that the acquisitions will be completed by the Company or completed upon the terms disclosed; the price for cannabis and related products will remain consistent and the consumer demand remains strong; availability of financing to the Company to develop the retail locations; retention of key employees and management; changes in State and/or municipal regulations of retail operations and changes in government regulations generally. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and the Alberta Securities Commission.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For inquiries, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Allison Soss

KCSA Strategic Communications

PH: 212-896-1267

Nabis@kcsa.com

Company Contact:

Shay Shnet, CEO and Director

PH: 905-581-5521 x107

info@nabisholdings.com

