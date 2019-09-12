Portwell’s New Com Express Type 6 Module is Compact, Cost-Effective with Accelerated Graphic Processing

MEDM-B603-AMD Embedded V-series based on Type VI Basic COM Express MEDM-B603 portwell logo

Portwell announces its new compact MEDM-B603 Type 6 COM Express module. It features the latest AMD embedded platform for medical imaging and processing.

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Portwell Technology Inc. ( https://www.portwell.com ), a leading COM Express solution provider for the embedded computing market, announces its new compact (125 x 95 mm) MEDM-B603 Type 6 COM Express module. MEDM-B603 features the AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V1000 SoC Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) with up to 4 cores/8 threads at 3.35GHz, 3.80GHz Turbo Boost, and the AMD Radeon™ RX Vega 8 or 11 (based on APU) graphics processing unit (GPU).According to Jack Lam, American Portwell Technology’s product marketing director, the new MEDM-B603 appliance is ideally suited for an embedded system that requires an accelerated graphic processing capability, such as medical imaging or multimedia imaging processing and control.Fully-Featured and OptimizedIn addition to its embedded APU and GPU, the new MEDM-B603 features dual-channel DDR4 ECC SO-DIMM up to 16GB; supports as many as 4 displays (DP/eDP, HDMI, LVDS and VGA); supports 2x USB 2.0, 4x USB 3.0, 2x SATA, 1x PCIe x8, 1x PCIe x2 and 1x PCIe x1 Gen 3; 1x Gigabit Ethernet; and fTPM 2.0.“MEDM-B603 puts all this together in a compact COM Express package with a footprint of just 125 x 95 mm,” Lam says, “to provide the cost-effective and optimized performance balance of computing power, accelerated graphic processing and overall power consumption. In fact,” he adds, “in a benchmark comparison, the AMD Radeon™ RX Vega 11 GPU scores higher than the IntelIrisPlus graphic 650 engines. What’s more, users can easily upgrade previous Type 6 COM Express modules with the new MEDM-B603 to take advantage of all its new features and benefits.“And as always,” Lam confirms, “our customers not only benefit from the most up-to-date technology and features, but they also gain peace of mind from the long lifespan support (7+ years) inherent with every Portwell product.”About American Portwell TechnologyAmerican Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and an Associate member of the IntelInternet of Things Solutions Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com Intel, Celeron and Pentium are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.



