Palm Organix ™ Announces the Launch of Its Phytocannabinoid Rich Hemp Oil CBD Lotion with Camphor for Pain In New Jersey

CBD Lotion in New Jersey

Palm Organix™, leader in the sale of premium, broad spectrum CBD products today announced the launch of a Zero THC CBD Lotion w/ Camphor for Pain in New Jersey.

My strong suspicion is that the 200mg lotion with Camphor for pain will prove to be as popular as our 450mg Salve Topical which is consistently a top five seller in our product line.” — Alex Herrera, Founder and CEO of Palm Organix™

WEST NYACK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Nyack, New York: Palm Organix™, a leader in the sale of premium, broad spectrum CBD products today announced the launch of their latest product in their topical and skincare line, a Zero THC, 200mg CBD Lotion infused with Camphor for Pain in New Jersey.

Alex Herrera, Founder and CEO of Palm Organix stated “CBD topicals are extremely popular and our team at Palm Organix™ worked tirelessly in formulating a lotion that contains 200mg of pure Phytocannabinoid Rich Hemp oil combined with essential oils, menthol, and Camphor. Combining CBD with Camphor for pain is a great fit for those looking for relief from aches, pains, irritation, itching and bruising. Our CBD lotion is a great compliment to our 450mg Salve in our line of topicals that is already hugely popular and a best seller.” Herrera added, “ My strong suspicion is that the 200mg lotion with Camphor for pain will prove to be as popular as our 450mg Salve Topical which is consistently a top five seller in our product line.

According to Herrera “our 200mg CBD Lotion with Camphor for Pain comes in a convenient four ounce pump bottle and uses pure PCR hemp and camphor, organic oils, including organic lavender, peppermint and rosemary oils. Palm Organix™ PCR Hemp is grown in the nutrient rich soils of Colorado and considered to be the finest and purest hemp available in the marketplace, and up to two times more potent than many other brands in the CBD oil marketplace. Additionally, our 200mg CBD Lotion with Camphor for Pain, maintaining consistency with the entire line of Palm Organix™ products, is 100% THC free.” Herrera added, “Formulating a lotion that was THC Free with camphor, a naturally occurring pain reliever we feel is a perfect combination for pain, inflammation, itching and something unique in the saturated CBD topical category.”

As always, the entire line of Palm Organix™ CBD products come with Certificates of Quality Assurance which are readily available on our website as well as third party lab testing to ensure their products contain no harsh chemicals, metals, fillers and most importantly, no THC.

Palm Organix™ sells a full line of pure, premium grade CBD oil products, sourced from Phytocannabinoid Rich (PCR) Hemp proudly grown in the USA resulting in the purest, and strongest CBD concentrated products available in the marketplace. PCR Hemp is considered to be the finest, purest hemp available and superior to Asian or European Hemp which is known to be inconsistent in both CBD and THC content. Herrera stated, “as the global demand for CBD continues to accelerate, unfortunately so will questionable suppliers of obscure brands whose efficacy and quality controls are very difficult to monitor. Now more than ever, it is imperative that consumers purchase pure CBD oil from reputable suppliers who use only the finest available Hemp, placing a premium on quality from best in class suppliers like Palm Organix™.”

Palm Organix's entire product line is completely THC free, which " differentiates Palm Organix™ from many of the other CBD companies whose products contain THC," says Herrera. "The majority of our customers for numerous reasons, including religious beliefs, work responsibilities or other reasons simply do not want to consume THC in any capacity. Palm Organix™ sells CBD products nationwide to a diverse customer base, who use our products knowing that they will receive all the benefits of Broad Spectrum CBD without any of the negative psychoactive side effects associated with THC." Palm Organix™ pure premium CBD oil products have an industry high ratio of CBD to Hemp Extract versus our competitors in the CBD marketplace resulting in the finest CBD products available to consumers.

Herrera continued that “Palm Organix™, in addition to reassuring our customers that our premium CBD oil products are held to the highest standards in terms of quality by lab testing their entire product line twice before it reaches the consumer, we also promise that our prices will always be less than our competitors in the premium category. The entire team at Palm Organix™ is extremely proud to offer our clients the best of both worlds; the highest quality pure CBD oil products available, priced at a discount to our competitors in the premium CBD category. We believe our customers deserve both, and should not be forced to compromise quality due to price.”

About Palm Organix™

Palm Organix™ is a family owned and operated CBD company recognized as a CBD oil leader in online, retail and wholesale CBD sales. Palm Organix™, offers a wide selection of Premium, Zero THC, CBD products that are tailored to our customers' health needs. A few highlights of what separates Palm Organix™ from other CBD companies:

Palm Organix™ customers trust our CBD products as they help promote greater health and overall well-being. CBD may be helpful in providing a much-needed relief from any number of ailments including, promoting tranquility and healthy skin, as well as supporting a good night’s sleep, internal balance, focus, relaxed mood as well as muscle and joint function.

Palm Organix™ Flagship store is a great resource to the community as our CBD specialists have the ability to educate our customers in person on the benefits of CBD oil and also allow them to sample several of our premium CBD products.

All of Palm Organix™products contain pure, high-quality hemp oil grown in the nutrient rich soils of Colorado.

Palm Organix™ operates their our own fulfillment center so we are able to package customer orders quickly, with care, and we always ship for free. Orders placed Monday -Friday before 3:00pm EST ship the same day and arrive in most parts of the United States within 3-4 days.

The Palm Organix™ Line of CBD Products

At Palm Organix™, we offer a wide selection of Premium pure CBD oil products that are tailored to our nationwide consumers unique health needs and goals. These include:

Tinctures: We are proud to offer our tinctures in a variety of flavors, including orange and mint We offer our tinctures in four different strengths, so there is a tincture suited for everyone. These broad-spectrum, phytocannabinoid-rich tinctures promote health and overall healing through their natural properties. Our tinctures are high-strength, pure, and 100% free of THC. That’s our promise to you.

Softgels: We offer a variety of softgel options, including our regular CBD softgels, all of which are broad-spectrum and fast-absorbing. We offer softgels with melatonin to provide extra benefit to those who struggle with sleeplessness, and softgels with curcumin, for those who want the added boost of the natural pain-relieving benefits that curcumin offers.

Gummies: Our CBD gummies come in different mixed fruit flavors and pack 10mg of CBD oil per gummy. They come 20 to a jar and is a very convenient and tasty way to take CBD. Our gummies are a best seller!

Topicals: We offer a variety of topical products, including pharmaceutical grade CBD face masks to rejuvenate and rehydrate your skin and decrease inflammation; soothing, phytocannabinoid-rich salve with broad-spectrum CBD plus certified organic lavender and eucalyptus oils for relief from daily aches and pains; and a CBD pain cream with camphor and other essential oils to relieve and soothe sore and tired muscles.

Energy Drinks: Our CBD energy drink packs come in a delicious berry flavor and help to boost your strength and provide the energy you need for physical or mental activity throughout the day. Wonderful as either a pre-workout boost or a post-workout recovery, an energy boost is as easy as mixing our specialty blend with water and enjoying.

Pet Products: At Palm Organix™, we know how important our family pet members are. That’s why we’re proud to provide a pet tincture, as well as delicious-tasting 2mg CBD pet chews, which are enjoyable for your pet, and provides the health benefits they need.



About Cannabidiol (CBD)

Cannabidiol, more commonly known as CBD, is all-natural and is extracted directly from the hemp variety of the cannabis plant. CBD is one of more than 113 beneficial cannabinoids that the plant produces. CBD interacts directly with the endocannabinoid system (ECS) already present in our bodies. Mammals, including both people and pets, have an ECS. This ECS has a number of receptors that help regulate important bodily functions like a neurotransmitter and hormone secretion, temperature, and metabolism, as well as controlling inflammation, to name only a few. CBD essentially benefits the body by acting as a natural booster to the functions that the ECS is performing. CBD is safe, non-addictive, has relatively few side effects, does not require any special license to purchase, and is safe for long term use. CBD may help with any number of health and wellness issues and new benefits are being discovered continuously.



Wholesale CBD Lotion For Pain and Bulk CBD Oil Products in New Jersey | Palm Organix



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.