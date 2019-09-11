Massive Rally in Jaffna on the 16th for Tamil’s Six Main Demands!

Tamil People's Council

JAFFNA , SRI LANKA, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --A massive rally is going to take place on the 16th (Monday) at 10:00 am at the Jaffna esplanade, calling for immediate action on Tamil’s six main demands.This rally is titled “Eluga Thamil”. People joining the rally will assemble in two points just outside the City and march to the esplanade for the massive rally, where several leaders will speak.This rally is organized by Tamil People’s Council, a coalition several Tamil political parties, civil society organizations, trade unions, University Students, Families of the Disappeared, Religious leaders, academics, war victim groups and others.Former Northern Province Council Chief Minister Justice C.V. Wigneswaran is one of the three joint Presidents of the Tamil People’s Council. Other joint presidents are Dr. P. Lakshman and Mr. Vasantharajah.To support this rally in Jaffna, several rallies will be held on the same day in several cities around the world and before the UN Headquarters in New York and outside the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.The six main demands are:1) Stop Sinhalese colonization of Tamil homeland.2) Bring Sri Lankan war criminals to face international justice.3) Release all Tamil political prisoners.4) Take immediate steps to conduct impartial, international investigation about the enforced disappeared.5) Stop militarization of Tamil areas.6) Take steps to resettle all those displaced due to the war in their original places.



