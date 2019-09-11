AuDStandard Announces Partnership With Hearing Tracker

/EIN News/ -- PEARLAND, Texas, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AuDStandard, The Unbundled Buying Group that provides exclusive pricing, practice growth solutions, detailed analytics and other services to hearing healthcare practitioners, has announced an exclusive partnership with Hearing Tracker, an online marketing platform that engages almost three million hearing aid consumers annually and generates hundreds of new patient leads each day.



In addition to offering hearing care professionals exclusive discounted pricing and the freedom to choose between customized services or money-saving rebates, AuDStandard members will now receive a boost in online visibility through Hearing Tracker’s unique lead generation platform:

featured clinic listing on HearingTracker.com

direct leads from Hearing Tracker’s product advertising program

enhanced clinic visibility through Local Clinic Ads

a direct link to the practice website for improved SEO

weekly analytics on your clinic listing and promotions delivered via email

exclusive access to Hearing Tracker’s Inner Circle Marketing Forum

“At AuDStandard we are committed to helping hearing care professionals maximize opportunity and drive business,” said Tucker Worster, CEO, AuDStandard. “Partnering with Hearing Tracker puts two independently owned and brand agnostic entities together to provide our mutual members a competitive advantage in their respective markets.”

“We are delighted to partner with AuDStandard and thrilled to offer exclusive discounted pricing to our Inner Circle members,” said Abram Bailey, CEO, Hearing Tracker. “After getting to know Tucker and spending some time on AuDStandard’s online member portal, I am confident that AuDStandard is delivering a one-of-a-kind buying group experience.”

About AuDStandard

AuDStandard believes in empowering independent practice owners with options of proven services while providing discounted pricing that is beneficial on its own or in conjunction with practice growth services. AuDStandard was founded in 2016 and is 100% independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.audstandard.com.

Contact

Tucker Worster – CEO/Principal

AuDStandard

832-523-0042

tworster@audstandard.com

www.audstandard.com

About Hearing Tracker

HearingTracker.com is the #1 online marketing platform for hearing aid manufacturers and hearing healthcare practices. Hearing Tracker, Inc was founded in 2013 and is 100% independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.hearingtracker.com.

Contact

Abram Bailey - CEO

Hearing Tracker, Inc

abram@hearingtracker.com

www.hearingtracker.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.