Amplify Energy to Participate in the 2019 Johnson Rice Energy Conference

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that the Company will be attending the 2019 Johnson Rice Energy Conference on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 24-25 in New Orleans, LA. While there will not be a formal Company presentation, Amplify will post an updated investor deck in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website after the market closes on September 23, which will be used for its one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.



About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore California, East Texas / North Louisiana and South Texas. For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

Contacts

Martyn Willsher – Chief Financial Officer

(713) 588-8346

martyn.willsher@amplifyenergy.com

Eric Chang – Treasurer

(713) 588-8349

eric.chang@amplifyenergy.com



